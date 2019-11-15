November’s Artist of the Month at the Artist’s Studio Association in Lincoln City is Kathy Cope.
Cope describes herself as always being a ‘crafty’ sort of person. She didn’t start painting, however, until she retired from nearly 30 years in the medical profession. At the age of 67 she sat down with a Bob Ross Joy of Painting starter set and some videos, and started painting happy clouds and great big trees.
The house has not been thoroughly cleaned since.
Oil painting has been her genre, although she soon found that she liked color (lots of color) over traditional realism. She has also ventured laterally into acrylic pour painting and mandala designs on practically everything. She is ably assisted by her four dogs and a variety of cats who have willingly spread, if not the joy of painting, at least paint absolutely everywhere.
Cope’s work can be seen at the Artist’s Studio, located at 620 NE Hwy 101 in Lincoln City, open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
