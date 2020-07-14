“He’s blooming. I can see it.”
Those are the words of a Toledo foster parent who has watched a four-year-old child in her care make great strides in recent months thanks to behavioral health counseling delivered through the Lincoln Community Health Center (LCHC).
“He is really high needs and he is now able to recognize feelings and emotions, both his own and other people’s, which is awesome,” she explained.
Experienced in the care of children, including those with special needs, this foster mom was familiar with counseling services. In addition to the preschooler, she currently has two teenage foster children engaged in counseling. But like everything else these days, COVID-19 made everything different.
Linda Gray, program manager for child and family services at LCHC Behavioral Health, oversees a variety of evidence-based programs, but since late March, nearly all of it has been delivered by telephone (audio only) or telehealth (video). Up until Coronavirus put a halt to in-person visits, many of the children received services as part of the school day through the school-based health centers.
“One day there was school and the next day there wasn’t,” she recalled. “Overnight we moved to telehealth sessions with our students. We scrambled and were able to work with health advocates and the school district to continue providing services to kids.”
Continuing counseling means communicating from home, a situation that has been met with mixed reactions by the kids receiving services.
“When they come into an office, there is just the student and the counselor going through the treatment. In the home setting, things can be more distracting, so it is a new way for both client and clinician to work with each other. When using telehealth or phone for counseling, we want to make sure the youth has the privacy they need to have conversations with their therapist,” Gray explained.
“One of my teens thought it was great,” the Toledo foster mom said, explaining that he has a weekly, one-hour appointment with a counselor that transitioned to telephone in March. “He didn’t like to go into an office. He prefers doing it from home.”
Her youngest charge, the four-year-old, only started his sessions in April, so there is nothing to compare it to, but the foster mom said he looks forward to his twice-weekly sessions with Licensed Counselor Coretta Fells.
“They see each other on screen and he looks forward to it. He knows her by name and he knows that it is his time and his focus,” she said, explaining that he uses a smart phone for his video sessions. “He takes the phone to a certain spot in the living room. He knows that’s his time.”
Gray and the team of counselors she works with have been exploring different delivery methods for services, including a “drop-in” group counseling opportunity and a program of “mindful movement” delivered to youngsters in a park with safety precautions in mind.
“We have to be both creative but also conscientious about all of this,” Gray explained. Counselors and patients have been creative, too, while keeping social distancing and confidentiality in mind. One counselor, for instance, has a student who visits a neighbor to use the phone. “Everybody is doing the best they can to provide services from home,” she noted.
If a parent is concerned about the behaviors of a child, they are welcome to seek services from LCHC.
“If there’s been any trauma, a death in the family, foster care, child welfare involvement, emotional issues, depression, suicide ideation or self harm, those are all reasons to seek our help,” Gray said.
Speaking from experience, the foster mother did not hesitate to encourage people to get help with childhood mental health concerns.
“I know there are a lot of families out there and right now, there is high anxiety, and people can’t get to an office. I would tell them to go for the telehealth,” she said, offering additional assurance, saying “the child will receive the help they need.”
If you know of a child in need of a behavioral health evaluation or if you have questions about the mental health services offered by the Lincoln Community Health Center, call 541-265-4179.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.