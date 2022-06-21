The annual Lincoln City Summer Kite Festival is scheduled for Saturday, June 25, and Sunday, June 26, at the D River State Recreational Site along the beach in Lincoln City.
The summer festival is a longstanding family vacation destination that generated an estimated $2 million plus in 2019 in guest spending, according to Explore Lincoln City (ELC).
The News Guard reached out to Explore Lincoln City’s Event and Outreach Coordinator Stephanie Hull for insight into the city’s annual summer and fall kite festivals.
The News Guard: Briefly, what is the history behind the Lincoln City Kite Festivals? Who started them, when and why?
Stephanie Hull: Steve Lamb, who owns Catch the Wind founded both the Fall and Spring (now Summer) Kite Festivals. The Fall Festival is the oldest starting in 1979 and this year will be our 42nd annual. Summer Kite Fest (originally Spring) started in 1984 and is now on our 37th annual as the past two years were postponed due to COVID-19.
The News Guard: When (days-times) and where are the kite festivals held in Lincoln City?
Hull: Summer Kite Fest is June 25 and 26. Fall Kite Festival is October 1 and 2. All four days are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free shuttle pick up and drop off at Lincoln City Outlets parking structure and Lincoln City Community Center parking lot. Shuttles run from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
The News Guard: How have the festivals evolved into a true community celebration and tourism draw?
Hull: Over the years Explore Lincoln City sponsored and eventually took over logistics of the festivals. Non-profits volunteer as both vendors and beach cleanup crews, creating a family atmosphere at the festivals and keeping our beaches clean. Kite making kits have been a staple with kids decorating their own kites with Family Promise. This year we are working with the Kiwanis Club of Lincoln City to add Pixiefest games, adding even more fun!
The News Guard: What is Explore Lincoln City's estimate of the attendance at the kite festivals? Is that up or down over previous years and why?
Hull: Our kite festivals are free and not gated, so we don’t have a definitive count on the number of visitors that attend. Oregon Department of Transportation has traffic counters at the entrance to D River Wayside and Explore Lincoln City keeps a count of people using the remote parking shuttles. Based on those two numbers, the 2019 Summer Kite Festival saw 7,585 guests enjoy the festival. We also have an unknown number of guests walk down the beach to see Kite Fest.
We’re expecting a strong turnout for the upcoming Summer Kite Festival simply because of pent-up demand. This will be the first time in two years that guests will be able to enjoy seeing the big kites in the air.
The News Guard: How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the kite festivals?
Hull: The Kite Festivals were cancelled the last two years due to COVID-19 restrictions. While both our flyers and our guests were disappointed, it has instilled a desire to produce a bigger and better Summer Kite Festival than ever. Flyers used the time to craft amazing new kites and build new routines.
ELC also had time to think about how to bring back Kite Festivals in a big way. We’ve replaced the kid’s passport program with what promises to be amazing guided tours of the large kite field. It will be an immersive opportunity to connect with the flyers and see the big kites up close.
The Kiwanis Club of Lincoln City stepped up with their Pixiefest games, which will add another dimension of family fun.
The News Guard: What does Explore Lincoln City believe is the dollar and cents value of the kite festivals.
Hull: Given the striking visuals our Kite Festivals provide, the publicity Lincoln City receives from the events is literally priceless. This year, we’ll be giving the festival the biggest public relations push it’s ever had and we’re hoping to see a major return in investment, just in terms of media coverage.
From a dollars and cents standpoint, the 7,585 people we can track into the event translate into $2,404,445 of direct guest spending in Lincoln City, using Travel Oregon’s Oregon Travel Impacts Study average guest expenditures for the Central Oregon Coast. That is an estimate based on our last “normal” year, 2019.
The News Guard: What is it about kites that you believe attract people to these festivals?
Hull: They are visually stunning and often times therapeutic. The scene can be awe inspiring with large kites as backdrop with the mix of styles, shapes and colors of kites coming together to create an unexpected experience around performances.
The News Guard: Give us the range of types of kites we are seeing at the festivals and why they are popular?
Hull: With modern technology and materials there are styles of kites that in years past, were more difficult to create that are incredible to see! There are the classics, such as the traditional diamond-shaped kites, windsocks, multi-line precision sport kites and an incredible array of flying creatures of all shapes and colors.
The News Guard: Who are the kite flyers that participate in the festivals and where do they come from?
Hull: They are doctors, engineers, teachers, former CIA operatives, color scientists, graphic designers, artists, children, parents, grandparents, teams, couples and singles. They are from Lincoln City, Canada, Alaska, California, Washington and beyond.
For more information, contact Explore Lincoln City at 541-996-2119.
