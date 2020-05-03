Three Lincoln City entities join forces this week to present a new community arts activity: the Happy Heart Hunt.
These partners are inviting you to show your community spirit by making paper hearts, posting them in your street-side windows, and sharing photos online #togetherapart, throughout the month of May.
Are you low on art supplies? Come to the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Hwy. 101, from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday. Visual arts director Krista Eddy and her volunteer assistants will be handing out this week’s installment of the LCCC’s Creative Quarantine project. These supplies are a gift from the Kiwanis Club of Lincoln City, and are providing them with help from the third community partner, the Lincoln City Outlets.
The LCCC will be posting a project sheet and a demonstration video online on the LCCC’s Facebook Page, @lincolncityculture. These materials will include instructions on how to make creative heart displays, and how to post photos of Happy Hearts so that you are eligible for the grand prize: a $100 gift card from the Lincoln City Outlets.
“We are proud to partner with the LCCC and Lincoln City Outlets to provide this Creative Quarantine activity,” said Kiwanis Club President Allyson Longueira. “Spread happy hearts throughout our community by making a window, door or outdoor display. Create a message for others to find while they are out on their neighborhood walks. Post pictures of your happy hearst on Facebook and be sure to tag @kiwanisclublincolncity, @lincolncityculture and @lincolncityoutlets. Hunt for happy hearts while you are out getting some exercise and sunshine!”
Creative Quarantine Project Extended
The Happy Heart Hunt is just one of the programs of the LCCC’s Creative Quarantine Project, which has just been extended through May 31 thanks to grants from the Oregon Community Foundation and NW Oregon Works. Anyone looking for a cultural connection in this time of social isolation is invited to join center staff and volunteers inside the Creative Quarantine.
What is the Creative Quarantine Project, exactly?
On the visual arts side, it’s the weekly distribution of children’s art packets filled with activities and supplies carefully packed in a clean workshop by arts educator Krista Eddy.
Parents and caregivers can drive through the LCCC parking lot, 540 NE Hwy. 101, from 1-3 pm every Thursday. Drivers are asked a few questions (the ages of the children, and what supplies they might have at home) and Eddy connects them with cool art projects. She also provides instructional sheets and demonstration videos, available online. Junior artists are invited to use the kits and post photos of their finest work on the Center’s FB page, @lincolncityculture.
In the performing arts department, the Cultural Center is presenting a daily live event created by a member of the LCCC Family: musicians, artists, poets, volunteers, exercise instructors, club leaders and everyone in between.
Since the series began on March 26, the CQ Studio series has presented concerts by fiddler Kevin Burke, and the brew-making duo Matt & Amy White, as well as a foray into augmented reality poetry by Ger Killean and a live concert from Ecuador featuring Oregon Coast favorites Familia Chayag. Upcoming sessions will feature piano and vocals by Halie Loren (May 2), jazz by Ben Rosenblum (May 18) and studio tours of some of the coast’s most interesting artists. The full schedule can be found in the Events section of the FB Page.
There’s one more aspect to the Creative Quarantine Project: coordinated projects with the community at large. Using this structure (drive-through kits and live online presentations) the LCCC is providing a venue for other annual events to reach this social-isolation audience.
On April 9, the Kiwanis provided more than 250 Easter Egg Hunt kits, which were distributed at the Cultural Center, and the CQ Studio hosted the online Easter Bunny countdown on Saturday. On April 18, @lincolncityculture was be the place to find an online version of the Community Days favorite, Doggone Crazy Days.
On Thursday, April 23, the Cultural Center joined the semi-virtual Community Days Food Drive to help collect 1,752 pounds of nonperishable food and $4173 in cash donations for the Lincoln City Food Pantry.
“We’re just trying to stay connected with these annual events and with each other. We are absolutely thrilled by the number of families who have been lining up for the art kits and by the number of views we are seeing on our Facebook site. Thanks so much to everyone who is taking part. It really makes it exciting for us,” said Niki Price, executive director.
“I’ve been watching performances and messages from artists all over the world, but I’m also really curious about the creative things that are happening right here, in Lincoln City. This CQ Studio is allowing us to share with one another, and let the world see what we’re up to. During the Kevin Burke concert, we had views from New York, Cornwall, Italy and many other locations. It’s a big creative hello! From the Oregon Coast.”
Here's the schedule as it stands on April 28. Videos are available to view afterwards, as well:
Monday, May 4 – Songs for the Wild, An Online Concert to Benefit Westwind, 5-7 pm FB
Thursday, May 7 -- Creative Quarantine art packet distribution, 1 pm, LCCC Parking Lot
Friday, May 8 – Siletz Bay Music Festival Weekend, Jazz Night, TBD on FB
Saturday, May 9 – Siletz Bay Music Festival Weekend, Mei Ting Sun piano, 5 pm on FB
Sunday, May 10 – Siletz Bay Music Festival Weekend, Family Concert, 4 pm on FB
Monday, May 18 – Jazz Piano by Ben Roseunblum, Time TBD on FB
The Cultural Center welcomes the community to participate in this project. If you would like to provide a project, donation, idea or other contribution, send a message through the Facebook page or contact Niki Price, 541-921-2006 or lcccdirector@gmail.com.
