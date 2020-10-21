Halloween trick-or-treating was set to vanish this year in Lincoln City due to COVID-19.
The community sponsored ‘Spooky Spectacular’ event held at Taft Elementary School has been canceled because of the ongoing pandemic.
Enter the Kiwanis Club of Lincoln City in Partnership with Lincoln City Outlets who have changed all that.
Kiwanians successfully asked Explore Lincoln City to allow the club to re-purpose grant funds originally meant for Pixiefest (canceled this year because of COVID-19) as a way to help create a one-of-a-kind modification to this annual spooky event. Lincoln City Outlets have offered their lower deck of their parking garage as the terrifying location for the Spooky Spectacular Drive Through.
Kiwanis member Geoff Peterson is in charge of purchasing decorations and costumes for the Spooky Spectacular Drive Through.
“So far, I’ve learned that smoke machines will indeed set off the smoke alarms at my house and that there is a dizzying array of Halloween items out there,” said Peterson. “I am having the time of my life finding scary fun things that will deliver some great surprises.”
Want to get into the Halloween Spirit early? Kiwanians want you to carve your scariest jack-o-lantern.
On October 29, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., pick up your free pumpkin at the Cultural Center and carve your fang-tastic creation with your family. On October 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. be sure to drop off your boo-tiful pumpkin at the lower level of the parking structure at Lincoln City Outlets to ensure your creation is a part of the decor!
“Halloween will look a lot different this October than in years past for most kids,” said Milt Johnson, chairperson of the Kiwanis event committee. “But we are committed to delivering a safe trick-or-treat Halloween night for the children of Lincoln City.
“Our members are busy gathering special effects, set pieces, clowns, ghosts and more to bring a creepy, fun, safe and socially distanced Halloween event.”
The Spooky Spectacular Haunted Drive Through starts at 5 p.m. and goes until 7:30 p.m. on October 31. This free event boasts over a dozen creepy scenes, socially distant trick or treating and most importantly brings the magic of Halloween to kids in Lincoln City.
For more information on how to volunteer and where to donate candy please visit: https://lincolncitykiwanis.org/spooky-spectacular/.
About Kiwanis
Founded in 1947, Kiwanis Club of Lincoln City focuses on the needs of local children and achieves what one person cannot accomplish alone. Club members share fun, fellowship and a passion for serving their community. As a chapter of Kiwanis International, all members and partners are dedicated to improving the lives of children one community at a time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.