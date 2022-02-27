Come meet Lincoln County’s new veterans service officer, Keith Barnes. Barnes will be at the Newport 60+ Activity Center on Wednesday, March 2, to share information regarding benefits you may not realize you qualify for as a veteran or the surviving spouse of a veteran. The presentation will take place from 2-4 p.m. in the center’s multi-purpose room.
Barnes is passionate about helping female veterans who have typically been more reluctant to claim their veteran benefits.
Barnes will have a table set up with contact information and will be available following the presentation to answer your questions or set up appointments with the local office.
To register for this informative presentation, go online to: www.newportoregon.gov/sc and click on the banner “Browse the catalog and register.” For additional information, call the office at 541-265-9617, or stop by at 20 SE 2nd Street, Newport, OR. Find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/NewportSeniorActivityCenter.
