La Roca is back in business. After being closed for a couple of months, the restaurant opens Wednesday, May 25.
La Roca is a Mexican restaurant with a wide menu of authentic Mexican food perfect for the family. There is a kid’s menu, as well as seafood options. The restaurant is a good stop for lunch, dinner and dessert.
Gabriel Aguilera is the new owner. He bought the restaurant one month ago. The previous owner had the restaurant for 20 years and sold it to move to Mexico, where his family lives.
Aguilera said the restaurant had needed extensive repairs. The plumbing had failed in the building. It was closed for two months for repairs. Due to the plumbing leak, a lot of things had to be fixed and repaired. Work done on the outside includes new signs and replacing the roof.
La Roca will keep its namesake, along with its recipes and employees. Takeout orders will still be available.
Aguilera said his family lives here and his children are getting old enough to work. The restaurant gives them employment.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Wednesday – Sunday.
“We are closed Tuesdays,” Aguilera said.
The restaurant is located at 3243 Hwy 101 in Lincoln City.
