In March, Lincoln County began to face the reality of living life under the threat of COVID. Now, nine months later, local residents continue to adapt and overcome. Lakeview Senior Living in Lincoln City has been sharpening their adaptive edge with creative ways to reach out to the community and is preparing to reach out again.
“We had a socially distant Halloween and trick or treat event here and it was a lot of fun,” said Jennifer Whitmyer, Executive Director of Lakeview Senior Living. “Now we’re getting in the Christmas spirit and want to help others.”
Lakeview Senior Living is offering three fun opportunities for local area residents to get into the holiday spirit.
“We’re covering our campus with lights this year,” said Whitmyer. “We saw the call to action on the Lincoln City Community Days Facebook page and we’re all in. We can’t wait for the community to come and enjoy our lights!”
Lakeview’s Winter Wonderland Holiday Lights will officially open on Dec. 12th and will last through the month of January. The public is invited to drive or walk through the campus and enjoy the lights and sights plus take a family photo at our Gingerbread House. Masks and social distancing required. Please bring non-perishable food items for the Lincoln City Food Pantry when coming to enjoy the light display.
“We’re also going to help Angels Anonymous raise money for their work with the victims of the Echo Mountain Fire,” said Whitmyer. “We’re hosting our Angel Tree Auction with 12 businesses and groups decorating trees in our dining room. Pacific West Ambulance is our official sponsor for this event and we’re excited to have them on board! We’re hosting a virtual auction and 100% of the monies raised goes to Angels Anonymous. Angels Anonymous isn’t hosting their gala and Fantasy of the Trees this year due to their intense efforts to help those who were burned out of their homes. We know that our tree auction won’t replace their efforts but it will still help our neighbors.”
Visit the Lakeview Senior Living Lincoln City Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/lakeviewseniorlivingcommunity/ beginning Dec. 9th to view the trees. An online watch party will be held between 5-6:00 PM on Monday, Dec. 14th and the bidding will start at 6:00 PM.
“This is a safe and socially distant event,” said Whitmyer. “Our primary work here is healthcare so we’ve put many safeguards in place to protect our own residents, our staff, and the individuals who will decorate the trees.”
There will be a limit of 12 decorated trees. Call 541-921-8923 to decorate a tree to help raise funds for Angels Anonymous.
“We also need gifts for our residents,” said Whitmyer. “We have regular Zoom meetings with our resident families during this COVID time and they want us to continue some of our holiday traditions that are super special to us here at Lakeview,” said Whitmyer. “They specifically asked about our Giving Tree for our residents.”
Traditionally, Lakeview Senior Living sets up a Christmas tree in the lobby with paper ornaments. Each ornament has three wishes on it, special requests from each resident who lives at Lakeview. Family members, Lakeview vendors, staff members, and others would pick an ornament off the tree, shop for and wrap the presents, and bring them back so each resident had presents to open on Christmas morning.
“This is such a special tradition for our residents,” said Whitmyer. “Most of our residents have family and friends but a few don’t and so it’s very important that Santa visit them with gifts.”
With State-mandated COVID restrictions in place for all senior communities, Lakeview is reaching out to the larger Lincoln County community to help ensure that their seniors have a visit from Santa. Visitors currently cannot enter Lakeview so the traditional Giving Tree can’t be displayed. Lakeview is updating their Facebook page with information on how local residents can help make the holiday special for the residents.
“This has been a very hard year,” said Whitmyer. “Not only are we dealing with COVID protocols and that difficult reality that creates for our residents, families, and staff, we’re also dealing with the fallout from the Echo Mountain Fire,” said Whitmyer.
Lakeview Senior Living evacuated along with most of north Lincoln City during the fires, moving 114 seniors plus many staff, and resident family members.
“This was a traumatic event for our team and residents,” said Whitmyer. “Several of our team members lost their homes or their homes were damaged. But they’re here every day because our residents are everything to us. We know that there is so much need in our area right now; COVID, the wildfires, and the previously endemic need in this county are creating a perfect storm. Lakeview wants to help. We all live here, we all care here. We can make a difference if we do it together.”
For more information on the Winter Wonderland Holiday Lights, the Angel Tree Auction, and the Giving Tree for seniors call 541-994-7400. Visit www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/TVIUV9W42NH5?ref_=wl_share for the Lakeview Senior Living Giving Tree Wish List. Visit
www.facebook.com/lakeviewseniorlivingcommunity/ for the Angel Tree Auction and information on the Winter Wonderland Holiday Lights.
