As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change every aspect of life around the world, here in Lincoln City local people are reaching out to each other to help.
“These are stressful times for everyone,” said Jennifer Whitmyer, Executive Director of Lakeview Senior Living. “All of us here at Lakeview are fighting a battle to protect our elders, to keep the virus outside..”
Lakeview has recently been using technology to bring residents and families together.
“We’re using our iPads to help our families stay connected and we’re receiving such love from the whole community!” said Whitmyer. “People have been bringing in home made cloth face masks for our staff and we so appreciate it. Just like the rest of the country, we’re experiencing the same shortage of PPE.
"Thank you so much to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days Saints here in Lincoln City, Ana Robello , friends of Lakeview, and to so many other individuals who have brought masks to us. You have no idea how it helps us feel protected and relieves some of our stress.”
Whitmyer recently hung a large banner over the entrance of Lakeview Senior Living that reads, “Heroes Work Here.”
“We’re choosing to keep our morale up,” Whitmyer said. “Our staff love our residents like family and are also worried about their own families. Our Community Relations Director gave out a lot of Dutch Bros gift cards for staff members, our memory care Program Director brought donuts, and we’re all sharing goodies.
"Ambiance Construction and Remodeling even took the time for their employees and employee families to write cards and draw pictures for our residents and staff. It’s responses like this that really encourage all of us and we’re so grateful.”
Lakeview Senior Living has cottages on its’ campus across from the main building. Directly after hanging the “Heroes Work Here” banner over the main door, a sign appeared on the front door of one of the cottages that reads, “Thanks to all you heroes.”
Along with all other senior communities around the state, Lakeview Senior Living has enacted protective measures to ensure that their residents and staff remain safe, including no outside visitors except medically necessary personnel.
“We’re working with Samaritan Health Services and with Adventist Health to transition doctor appointments to televisits,” Whitmyer said. “This allows doctors to still help our residents but not actually enter our building which protects both our residents and our doctors. Here at Lakeview, we’re sanitizing our common areas every hour, our Culinary Director and his team are cleaning all contact services and serving each of our residents in their apartment, including all of our cottages, at the correct temperatures, in addition to reducing the size of our activities to accommodate social distancing.
"Our staff are handwashing to the extreme and we’re using the hand sanitizer that we received from Rogue Distillery, such an amazing gift! Our staff is really holding the line and I’m so very proud of each of them.”
Lakeview Senior Living is located at 2690 NE Yacht Ave, in Lincoln City and can be reached at 541-994-7400.
