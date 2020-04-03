Beginning April 3, Lakeview Senior Living will be connecting their residents with friends and family around the country.
“We’ve been working with the Stay Home, Save Lives mandate for several weeks now, about a week before the rest of the senior communities around Oregon,” said Jennifer Whitmyer, Executive Director of Lakeview Senior Living. “Now we’re working to connect our residents and their loved ones.”
Lakeview Senior Living received delivery of a number of iPads sent by their mother company, Westmont Living, and have set up a schedule for residents and families to meet in the Cloud to start this week.
“Stay Home, Save Lives means that no one goes in or out of our community unless it’s medically necessary,” explained Whitmyer. “We don’t have the corona virus here and we want to keep it that way. The best way to do that is make sure to keep the virus out of our building.”
Employees, doctors, nurses, and other medically necessary personnel are allowed into Lakeview Senior Living after having undergone testing for fever and answering a series of questions.
“This means that our residents and families haven’t seen each other in a while,” said Whitmyer. “Our Westmont Living team has made it possible for us to make these virtual family reunions happen and we’re super excited for our residents and families to talk and see each other again.”
How will seniors who may have never used an iPad respond to seeing their loved ones again?
“I’ve worked in senior living for many years and helped other seniors connect with their families remotely before,” said Whitmyer. “Now we have the opportunity to do this on a much larger scale here at Lakeview. The response is always the same; absolute joy and smiles. Seeing your loved one is so much better than just a phone call and we’re so happy we can make this happen for our people.”
Lakeview Senior Living is located at 2690 NE Yacht Avenue in Lincoln City, directly across from Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. Lakeview Senior Living encourages all Lincoln County residents to get in touch with an elderly loved one or neighbor today and to make sure they have the food and supplies they need to stay safe. Parents with children at home are encouraged to call and learn how they can participate in Zoom gatherings with Lakeview residents; share a song, read a book, or do homework with a senior at Lakeview Senior Living. Call 541-994-7400 to learn more.
