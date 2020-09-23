Residents and staff from Westmont’s Lakeview Senior Living evacuated, along with their neighbors, to avoid the approaching fire storms.
The normally short trip took 4 1/2 hours due to the volume of traffic and detours around dangerous power lines and fallen trees. But the buses persisted until they reached their destinations of the Hallmark Resort, Shilo Inn, or Best Western Agate Beach Inn; all in Newport.
Some Lakeview residents were also housed at Oceanview Senior Living, Lakeview’s Westmont sister house in Newport.
Even though evacuation plans went accordingly, what staff and residents didn’t expect, was the outpouring of donations and support given to them by the community in the days following the evacuation.
“We are deeply moved by the kindness and hospitality of so many people who reached out to help our seniors and we didn’t even have to ask,” said Jennifer Whitmyer, Executive Director of Lakeview Senior Living. “Tons of donations that included clothes, toiletries, bedding, pillows, snacks, meals, bottled water, fresh fruit.
“I still want to personally thank a wonderful lady, who we do not know, who organized local restaurants to send us food, three times a day.”
“We are most grateful for the outpouring support from all of our neighbors, especially local businesses,” said Whitmyer. “Not to highlight one kindness over another, but we were given a cooler of handmade tamales which were the BEST tamales ever. And, they came over and served us, an oak milk version of horchata, which is more nutritious than the rice one. It was very delicious. We are all so thankful.”
Everyone returned home to Lakeview on Monday after the community was cleaned.
“We needed to remove the ash, clean and check the air quality for safety and clean resident rooms before returning home,” added Whitmyer. “We also changed the HVAC filters, cleaned out all the resident refrigerators because the power was out so long, replaced batteries, and conducted multiple inspections to ensure that the building was ready. There was debris, branches, and fallen trees all over our campus from the windstorm and that had to be cleaned as well. There’s a lot of work to do.”
Westmont Living’s Lakeview Senior Living community is located at 2690 N.E. Yacht, Lincoln City, OR 97367. For more information, please call (541) 994-7400.
