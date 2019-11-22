Six U.S. veterans were served a special breakfast at Lakeview Senior Living’s first monthly Veterans Breakfast during Veterans Day week.
“We wanted to do something special for veterans, so we decided to offer a free breakfast each month to show our appreciation for their service,” said Jennifer Whitmyer, executive director of Lakeview Senior Living. “We have several veterans who live here at Lakeview, but we want veterans from the whole Lincoln City area to come and be appreciated.”
Veterans who served during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War enjoyed a breakfast of omelets made-to-order, hash browns, toast or bagels, oatmeal, fruit, juice and coffee. The Air Force, Navy, Army, wartime Civil Air Patrol and Marines were represented at the table.
Stories and accounts of military life were shared. One veteran deployed to Vietnam the same day that Robert Kennedy was shot. Another wished he had stayed in the military longer. Two women veterans graced the table and shared their stories as well.
“We want to do what we can to show our appreciation to our veterans and military,” Whitmyer said. “We’re going to continue to host a monthly veterans breakfast and hope that our local veterans will come and enjoy each other’s company and our hospitality.”
The next Veterans Breakfast will be at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12.
The Veterans Breakfast is located at Lakeview Senior Living at 2690 NE Yacht Ave in Lincoln City. Call 541-921-8923 to RSVP and for more information.
