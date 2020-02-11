For fans of the movie, Back to the Future, everyone knows that magical things happen during the Enchantment Under the Sea dance. How was your senior prom? Ever want to have a do-over?
Lakeview Senior Living invites seniors (aged 50+) and friends to their Under the Sea Dance. Refreshments, live dance music by the Kacie Bowers Trio, great ambiance, and much more await.
“This is a fun time for seniors,” said Jennifer Whitmyer, Executive Director of Lakeview Senior Living. “Great music, dancing, fun, and maybe a little romance. This is a perfect date night to get people out a rut during these gray rainy days.”
Featuring the Kacie Bowers Trio, the Under the Sea Dance will spark great memories of yesteryear and put spring in your step. The Kacie Bowers Trio is known for performing jazz tunes from the ’20s, ’30s and ’40s, with lead vocalist Kacie Bowers accompanied on guitar by David Jones and bass by Steve Driver.
“This is a free dance,” said Whitmyer. “In Back to the Future I think George McFly had to pay $1.00 to get into the dance. Our Under the Sea Dance is free.”
Lakeview’s Under the Sea Dance will begin at 6:30 PM on Tuesday, February 18th and will be held in the dining room. There is ample parking. Lakeview Senior Living is located at 2690 NE Yacht Ave in Lincoln City. Lakeview is accepting donations of prom dresses, tuxedos, men’s jackets, and formal wear for both men and women for this event. Call 541-921-8923 to donate and for more information to this free event.
