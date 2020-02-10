Lakeview Senior Living hosts a monthly series of dementia education along with a support group that not only offers a helpful and caring place but will provide practical tools to help you care for your loved one with dementia, help you care for yourself, and educate you about the disease process.
“Dementia and Alzheimer’s are diseases of the brain,” said Jennifer Whitmyer, Executive Director of Lakeview Senior Living. “It’s a disease just like any other. Dementia doesn’t just affect the person who has it, but it affects their whole family. We work really hard to help not just the senior, but the family members as well.”
Christy Turner, The Dementia Sherpa, leads the group. Turner brings many years of personal and professional experience to her speaking, teaching, and support groups. She is a Certified Dementia Practitioner (CDP), Certified Dementia Care Unit Manager (CDCM), and Cognitive Stimulation Instructor (CCSI). Turner is a speaker, founder of DementiaSherpa.com (CTC Dementia Care Management), and host of The Alzheimer’s Podcast. She helps people move from constant struggle and overwhelm to solutions that work.
“Dementia is too widespread to just hope it won’t happen to you or a loved one,” said Whitmyer. “We all need to be educated and prepared so we can help our loved one have the best possible life, a life with dignity and love.”
The dementia support group meets on the Third Thursday of each month at 1:30 at Lakeview Senior Living located at 2690 NE Yacht Ave. in Lincoln City.
Upcoming support group topics include:
February 20th - Advance Care Planning - making your own decisions so others won’t make your decisions for you.
March 19 - 8 Ways to Reduce Your Chances of Developing Dementia - simple strategies to help reduce your chances of developing dementia.
April 16 -What If It Isn’t Just “Dementia?” - what type of dementia a person has can make a big difference in approach, care, treatment, and quality of life.
For more information on the dementia support group at Lakeview Senior Living and/or to RSVP call 541-921-8923.
