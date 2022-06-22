“Museo Du Profundo Mundo” is a truly immersive exhibit running now through July 31 at the Newport Visual Arts Center. Dioramas range from larger-than-life to miniatures that could fit in the palm of your hand- each full of detail and meaning. Spend an hour with the artist, Lauren Carrera, surrounded by her collections as she takes you through the origins of her “expedition,” including the meaning behind the titles (they all matter according to Carrera) and hidden clues in her work some of which you can see with your naked eye and some you need a magnifying glass to see. (yes, they are provided!) Carrera will also discuss how she approaches creating her work and what drives her passion to be an artist. There will be the opportunity to ask questions.
It is recommended that you arrive early to take in the exhibit before the talk.
Newport Visual Arts Center is located at 777 NW Beach Drive, Newport, OR 97365
The VAC is open Wednesdays – Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.
Artist Bio:
Lauren Carrera is a west coast artist and independent curator working in installation, mixed-media and painting. Trained at Rutgers University, Carrera furthered her education at the Academy of Fine Arts in Philadelphia, the Atlin Centre for the Arts in British Columbia, and was mentored by famed Philadelphia artist Dan Wittels, himself a student of Grace Hartigan. Carrera went to San Diego to pursue a Ph.D. in behavioral medicine as a clinical psychologist. In 2002 Carrera changed careers to pursue visual art professionally. Carrera was the recipient of a fellowship at the Atlin Centre for the Arts in British Columbia and nominated for the San Diego Art Prize as one of the “New Contemporaries” in 2012. Carrera recently closed a 4,000 square foot art installation in San Diego called “Museo du Profundo Mundo: The Carrera Expediton,” exploring the world of museum collections, cabinets of curiosity and the role of the scientist/artist. Recent installations include Oceanside Museum of Art, Mesa College, The San Diego Museum of Art, Grossmont College and The Monterey Museum.
Carrera’s installations and paintings often explore the nexus between science and art and man’s complex interactions with the natural world. Carrera currently resides and has a studio in Portland.
