The Board of Directors of Oregon Coast Bank recently voted to promote Jedd Fly to the position of Assistant Vice President. Fly will also continue to serve as Branch Manager of the bank's Lincoln City office.
Fly first joined the bank in 2017 as a Loan Officer in the Newport office, serving both commercial and consumer accounts. He was soon named Bank Security Officer. In 2018, he accepted a promotion to manage the bank's Lincoln City office and has led that branch to considerable growth.
Fly and his wife, Katrina, reside in Lincoln City, where he is a Kiwanis Board Member. Fly is also the Charter Organization Representative for Lincoln City's Cub Scout Pack 47, Girls' Troop 47 and Boys' Troop 47. In his spare time, he enjoys camping with his wife and three children.
Founded in 2002, Oregon Coast Bank is a locally owned and operated community institution with over $258 million in assets. The bank operates offices in Lincoln City, Newport, Toledo, Waldport, Pacific City and Tillamook.
