Below you will find the jot form for tryouts for LC Competition Cheerleading for the 2022-2023 season. The deadline for filling out the jot form is April 20.
Tryouts are open for those going into grades 3-12 for the 2022-2023 school year that attend school in the Lincoln City area. The LC Comp Cheer Team will be competing in and out of state for the 2022-2023 season. The team would enjoy seeing you at tryouts this season from 5:30-7 p.m. April 25, 26 and 28 and from 5:30-8 p.m. April 29 at Oceanlake Christian Church in Lincoln City.
All days are MANDATORY. If you have any questions, please feel free to send the team a message. The jot form must be filled out by the deadline to try out.
In addition to the Tiger Cheer Team wanting to see you at try outs, they hope that if you are uncertain about trying out, that you come and join them first for their open Stunt and Tumble Clinics. These are also open to anyone going into the 3-12 grade for the 2022-2023 school year. Come and meet the coaches, a few of the former cheerleaders, ask questions about the program, view the gym, and learn a few things about stunting and tumbling or use the space to work on your skills for the upcoming tryout season.
Parents are welcome to wait in the parent lobby during open gym time. If you have any questions please call or text 541-921-9962. Open gym dates: 5-6 p.m. on March 31; 5-6 p.m. on April 7 and April 14 at Oceanlake Christian Church in Lincoln City behind the Community Center.
