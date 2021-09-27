If you haven’t taken a look at the new Chainsaw Wildlife Art Sculpture at the corner of NE West Devils Lake Rd and Hwy 101, you have to check it out.
Lincoln City Parks and Recreation is asking for your help to name this new piece of art by holding a ‘naming’ contest.
All entries will be reviewed by the Lincoln City Parks and Recreation Board and City Management, with final decision from City Council.
The winner of this contest will receive one free annual membership to the Lincoln City Community Center.
If you have a name idea, please contact LoRee LaFon, LC Parks & Recreation Ambassador at llafon@lincolncity.org for an application, call 541.994.2131 or stop by the Community Center or City Hall and pick one up.
Entries must be received by November 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.