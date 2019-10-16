Lincoln City Parks and Recreation announced that Recreation Supervisor Boone Marker has received the 2019 Oregon Recreation and Parks Association ‘Outstanding New Professional’ award.
This award recognizes a parks and recreation professional with a minimum of three years experience and a maximum of 15 years, who has demonstrated leadership, initiative, innovation and overall contribution to the parks and recreation profession.
“I’m completely honored by this award," Marker said. "I’m thankful to my team for all their hard work in making our Lincoln City Parks and Recreation a success.”
Lincoln City Parks and Recreation Director Jeanne Sprague called Marker the epitome of a genuine Parks and Recreation professional, with his positive leadership, enthusiasm for health and wellness, great new ideas and obvious care for our Lincoln City community.
"We’re fortunate to have him with LC Parks and Recreation," Sprague said. "Thank you for recognizing him, ORPA.”
‘Coach Boone,’ as he is often referred to, started his career at the Boys & Girls Club of Salem in 2000. He made his way to Lincoln City in the fall of 2015, to begin his work in LC Parks and Recreation.
As Recreation Supervisor, he has started many new projects including Movies in the Park, Pickleball play and tournament, increased sports league participation (volleyball, basketball, soccer, track, cross country), new branding of the department and more.
