Cheerleading is a team-based sport that involves stunting, pyramids, tumbling, jumps and dance. It was initially started in the USA, and now it’s one of the fastest growing sports. Why? Because it’s fun! To perform a cheerleading routine, you need to be able to throw someone in the air then immediately do your gymnastics tumble pass. You need to have a variety of skills to compete a routine – and this variety means the sport is always exciting.
Competitive cheerleading is a very athletic sport, that does not involve pom-poms (like sideline cheer). It involves competing a high-energy, two-and-a-half-minute routine at competitions across the state and, this year for LC Youth Cheerleading, the country. Teams compete against other cheer teams and a panel of judges score the routines to decide the rankings.
“Every athlete gains so much from doing cheerleading,” cheer coach Tonia Anderson said. “Not only athletic skills, like learning to jump, stunt and flip, but also lifelong friends!”
Being part of a team means you work together for the same goal, gaining trust in your teammates and building your own confidence both on and off the cheer mat, Anderson added. Cheerleading also fosters team-working skills, good sportsmanship and commitment in athletes.
LC Youth Cheerleading is quickly approaching their tryout season and they hope that your child will consider being a part of that team. Tryouts are open to those students going into grades 3 – 12 for the 2022-2023 school year and attending school in the north area of the county (Oceanlake Elementary, Taft Elementary, Taft High any Charter School or home school student). Try outs are April 25, 26 and 28 from 5:30-7 p.m. and April 29 from 5:30-8 p.m.
Tryouts are located at Oceanlake Christian Church in Lincoln City. A JotForm must be filled out before tryouts https://form.jotform.com/201405168203039 . If you have any questions, you can text Coach Anderson at 541-921-9962.
