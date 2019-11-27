The elves at the Lincoln City Cultural Center (LCCC) have been busy, decorating and preparing for their annual gift to the community: the Tree Lighting Party.
The 8th annual event will take place on Friday, Nov. 29, at the LCCC, 540 NE Hwy. 101. Illumination of the tree is set for around 5:30 p.m. Admission and parking are free.
The Tree Lighting Party is truly a community effort. This year’s tree, a lovely specimen donated by Noble Creek Tree Farm, was transported by Lincoln City Towing and erected by crews from Pacific Power (all by donation). The tree has a theme of “Winter Wonderland,” designed by LCCC Gallery Director Krista Eddy and decorated by a group of volunteers. The theme extends inside to the 8-foot decorated tree on the stage, and the 5-foot tree in the dance studio (which becomes the family-photo ready “Reindeer Room” for the weekend). Interior decorations are coordinated by Head Elf Dawn Bredimus, and LCCC Events Manager Judy Hardy. This year’s special “big wreath” is being custom-made by Karen Dummer.
“We’d also like to thank the Culture, Of Course! gala donors who gave specifically to buy more decorations for the trees: Chuck Feist, Betsy Altomare, Clyde and Linda Reid, Kathleen Parks-Roff, Dick and Sue Anderson, Kim Nisbet, Nura Clegg and Terry Hale,” LCCC Director Niki Price said.
The Tree Lighting Party is also made more festive with cookies and other treats donated by the deli at Kenny’s IGA, courtesy of the Morgan Family. The hot drinks are provided by the LCCC and Cape Foulweather Coffee. Volunteers will be serving the munchies starting at 4:45 pm. At 5:15, the crowd will gather around the tree, and inside the adjacent auditorium, as Mayor Dick Anderson leads the countdown and LCCC staff will throw the switch.
This year’s event will feature three musical performances, starting with bells and piano, courtesy of Paul, Barbara and Paula Beard, starting at 4 p.m. The Sweet Adelines will perform at 5 p.m. and lead the crowd in group carols starting at 5:15 p.m. After the tree is illuminated, the cast of the upcoming production of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will perform at 6 p.m.
North Lincoln Fire & Rescue will be providing the official transport for Santa Claus, who plans to arrive at around 5:45 p.m. and will make his way to the special chair on the LCCC stage. Mr. Claus will be meeting kids and hearing wishes until 7 p.m. Families are asked to bring a donation of canned or boxed food for the Lincoln City Food Pantry, but no-one will be turned away. Every child will receive a candy cane, while supplies last.
MAKE ORNAMENTS & MEMORIES
Children of all ages are invited to arrive early for the traditional Make & Take Ornament Workshop, open from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Margaret’s Meeting Room. Each year gallery director Krista Eddy creates a new handmade ornament project, and with help from volunteers makes it available to hundreds of people at no charge.
This year’s ornaments are snowflakes and trees made from old book pages. The books were rescued from the Driftwood Public Library discard bin, unusable due to their condition and age. At the Make & Take Ornament Workshop, these ideas and words will get one last creative hurrah, decorated with glitter and sequins to spread holiday cheer.
“These rescued pages look beautiful as ornaments and will now adorn many Christmas trees throughout our community,” Eddy said.
Visitors are also invited to step across the hall to the Dance Studio, which will be transformed into the “Reindeer Room,” with our resident stuffed reindeer, fluffy artificial snow and a lovely Winter Wonderland backdrop. It’s a great place for BYOP (bring your own phone) family photos, free of charge.
The fun will continue throughout the weekend. There will be no Santa Sale this year, but shoppers can browse for locally made gifts at the Chessman Gallery and the LCCC Members Gift Shop, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Boy Scouts Troop #47 Tree Lot will also be open for business, on the lawn just north of the LCCC, until 6:30 p.m. all three days.
For more information on this annual holiday event, call the LCCC at 541-994-9994.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.