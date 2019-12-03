Looking for a way to connect with your community, do good works and feel great?
Then head over to the Lincoln City Cultural Center for a pre-holiday pick-me-up that will strengthen your community and spread the joy of the season: the Giving Tuesday Generosity Bazaar & Volunteer Fair, open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today (Dec. 3). It’s our local, in-person celebration of Giving Tuesday, a day dedicated to charity in the holiday season, nationwide and right here at home.
Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving fueled by the power of social media and collaboration. Here in Lincoln City, we mark the occasion by providing a networking and fundraising opportunity for local nonprofits. Representatives from a variety of local groups, and a plethora of causes, will have booths in the LCCC Auditorium. You’re invited to drop by to learn about volunteering and donation opportunities, or to purchase holiday fundraising items.
The LCCC, which is a nonprofit devoted to serving the central coast community through art and cultural opportunities, takes part in Giving Tuesday as part of its annual end-of-year fundraising campaign. The center also provides the venue for other nonprofits to secure donations during the giving season, through the #givingtuesday Generosity Bazaar.
“We’ve got a day just for shopping and discounts, that’s Black Friday. We’ve also got a day where people buy gifts online, that’s Cyber Monday. So, Giving Tuesday is about taking a break from buying, a day to remember that generosity and selflessness are what the season is truly about,” said LCCC Director Niki Price. “If you plan to donate to a local charity before the end of the year, we salute you – because YOU are what makes this community so wonderful. Our Giving Tuesday event will make it even easier to find the joy in service and support.”
For example, you can connect with North Lincoln County Historical Museum, the Oregon Coast Community College Foundation, Lincoln County Emergency Services, Boy Scouts of America, CERT, the Humane Society and CHANCE, the group now operating the Lincoln City Homeless Shelter.
There are fundraising items to buy, including See’s candies (Kiwanis Club), pancake mix (Backpacks for Kids), wreaths (Rotary Club of Lincoln City) and commemorative bricks (LCCC). All the organizations will have information, signup sheets and donation receipts, offering attendees the chance to get involved in a variety of ways. In addition, the LCCC will be collecting donations of new, unwrapped toys for the North Lincoln Fire & Rescue District drive, nonperishable food for the Lincoln City Food Pantry, and warm clothing for the Lincoln City Warming Shelter.
You’re invited to take an “unselfie” with your phone at your chosen booth, and post it on your Facebook page, Twitter feed or Instagram account using #lincolncitygives and #givingtuesday. This will help to raise awareness of the day, and the bazaar. The idea is to get the word out among diverse social networks, raising awareness for charitable giving online as well as attendance at the Generosity Bazaar & Volunteer Fair at the LCCC.
For more information, or to donate or volunteer, call Donna Morris at 503-703-8224.
