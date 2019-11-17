The Lincoln City Cultural Center (LCCC) is issuing a call to the community: we need elves!
The LCCC is preparing for its 8th annual Tree Lighting Party, set for Friday, Nov. 29. The event will usher in the holiday season with a family ornament workshop, cookies and hot chocolate, festive choral music, a visit with Santa Claus, a jolly vendor fair and family photo opportunities. The small LCCC staff works hard to create this event for our community, and they could use a hand. To volunteer or donate, call 541-994-9994.
This event is made possible by the sponsorship of several local businesses, including Pacific Power, Kenny’s IGA, North Lincoln Fire & Rescue, Lincoln City Towing and the Noble Creek Tree Farm. The members of the LCCC, along with these generous businesses, invite the community to get involved in this year’s event.
Here are the ways that you can help:
• Help decorate the Cultural Center – Deck the halls and the trees, both inside and out. Work parties are scheduled for 10 am to 4 pm Wednesday, Nov. 13, and from 10 am to 4 pm Wednesday, Nov. 20. You are welcome to drop in for any amount of time in those windows. A sandwich lunch will be served at noon. To volunteer, call Judy Hardy at 541-994-9994.
• Be an elf -- Volunteers are needed to help with refreshments, lines, photo booths, cleanup and the like, on Friday, Nov. 29. Community or student groups who wish to adopt a game, in the auditorium, are welcome to take donations for their causes. To help, call Judy at the same number listed above.
• Donate – Twinkle lights and ornaments break. Tinsel wears out. They’ve got to be replaced, and it can be difficult for a community arts center to find those funds year after year. If your family values this annual tradition, please consider sending a donation. To give, head to lincolncity-culturalcenter.org or call Kerry at 541-994-9994.
• Raise money for your cause – If you have a community group, charity or student fundraiser, you’re invited to set up shop at the Cultural Center over the weekend. Reservations required (541-994-9994). We’ll provide the tables and chairs.
ABOUT THE EVENT
The Tree Lighting Party will begin on Friday, Nov. 29, the day after Thanksgiving at the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Hwy. 101. Thanks to the volunteer elves, the center halls will be deliciously decked with garlands, ornaments and lights, a tree on stage and another on the west lawn. The Reindeer Room – with large plush reindeer and “snow” for your family photos – will be open in the Dance Studio all day.
Not So Black Friday shoppers can browse the Chessman Gallery and the LCCC Members Gift Shop, open starting at 9 am. Krista Eddy’s famous make-and-take ornament workshop will be open to kids of all ages from 2 to 5 pm. Donations are happily accepted but participation is free, while supplies last. There will be live music provided by the Beard Family (4 pm), the Sweet Adelines (5 pm) and the cast of the upcoming holiday play “A Charlie Brown Christmas” (6 pm).
At 4:45 pm, LCCC volunteers and staff will begin to serve the cookies, hot chocolate and coffee, provided by Kenny’s IGA and the Morgan Family. If weather permits, the crowd will gather outside (if not, there will be room inside to enjoy). The Sweet Adelines will lead a group carol sing, followed by the countdown led by Mayor Dick Anderson. Together we will flip the switch, to illuminate the community Christmas tree and the rest of the Cultural Center’s outdoor light display.
At around 5:30 pm on Friday, a fire truck from North Lincoln Fire & Rescue will deliver Santa Claus to the south entrance of the Cultural Center. He’ll make their way to the auditorium, where Santa will hear wishes, pose for photos, collect food donations and give away candy canes on the decorated stage. There will be games in the auditorium, too.
There will be no Santa Sale this year, but the Chessman Gallery, Reindeer Room and LCCC Members’ Gift Shop will also be open on Saturday and Sunday (Nov. 30 and Dec. 1) from 9 am to 5 pm. The Boy Scouts Tree Lot will also be open for business, on the lawn just north of the LCCC.
For more information on this annual holiday event, call the LCCC at 541-994-9994.
