You may have seen the overhead design for the Lincoln City Cultural Plaza, the redevelopment project at 540 NE Hwy. 101 that is headed for Phase 1 construction in spring of 2022.
The nonprofit behind the Plaza, the Lincoln City Cultural Center, has spent the last three years planning the patios, the entrances, the retaining walls and all the other infrastructure that will turn the old Delake School grounds into a more useful and convenient space.
Now, it’s time to have some fun.
For the next two months, the LCCC will be collecting words and imagery to be incorporated into public art projects on the Plaza’s west side. Project planners are looking for images and ideas about life in our community, through the seasons of the year, that will become part of a 20-foot wide circular Lithomosaic called “The Lincoln City Cosmography.”
In the same 60-day time frame, they’ll be collecting poetry, original or quoted, that could be incorporated into the Plaza’s 350-foot long meandering path, to the north and south of the Lithomosaic. The theme of the written work will be “The Tide,” and the process will be led by Oregon’s new poet laureate, Anis Mojgani.
“We will all be grateful for the practical improvements that the Plaza will bring, like better parking and easier access for those with mobility issues. But it’s these artistic elements, the meandering path and the lithomosaic just outside the west entrance, that will make the Plaza remarkable and memorable. These elements will set the tone for everything that happens here, for many years to come,” said Cultural Center director Niki Price. “We don’t need to import these ideas from somewhere else. We want these words and images to be meaningful to our community, our favorite things, our ways of living. We’re inviting you, the public, to be a part of this creative process.”
This community program is made possible by funding from Oregon Humanities, the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) and the federal CARES Act.
Public/Poetry/Plaza
The poetry writing effort began April 28 with a two-day workshop led by Oregon Poet Laureate Anis Mojgani. Participants met first on April 30, for a brainstorming session based on existing works, writing prompts, and the diagrams of the Plaza’s meandering path. On the following morning, May 1, the collective brain moved to the beach, where wrote, drew and arranged words in the sand during a minus tide event. The tides washed those marks away, of course, but the words and photos will be saved, for eventual use on the meandering path.
The community writing work continues, as members of the public are invited to consider the theme, “The Tide,” and respond individually to the materials in Mojgani’s prompting packet. Those materials are available for anyone, in a printed packet now available at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. To receive a PDF version via email, write to lcccdirector@gmail.com The public is invited to read the materials, then respond with ideas for poetry and placement. Those submissions are due back to the LCCC, in person or electronically, by June 30, 2021.
The Lincoln City Cosmography
What is a cosmography? It’s a general description of the world or of the universe, a storytelling or explanation device, often in the form of a circle. Our Lincoln City Cosmography will take a cue from ancient cosmographies that described the night sky, the weather or collective experiences by separating the circle roughly into seasons.
Creating a cosmography for the circular patio at the Plaza’s west entrance was first proposed by Robin Brailsford, the public mosaic specialist who joined the Plaza design team last year. In June of 2020, Brailsford and her artistic partner, Wick Alexander, led a small group of Lincoln City residents in a virtual workshop on Plaza artistic elements last summer. Along with Jessel Champoux, of Shapiro Didway, the group spent several hours talking about life on the central Oregon Coast, and the ways that residents interact with their environment.
“There were hundreds of ideas generated that day,” Price said. “We talked about who lives here, what we do here, and why. So we thought it would be interesting to approach the idea of WHEN. If you think about the when, you start to think about annual traditions, seasonal activities, harvests, your favorite weather, the way the sun moves along the horizon through the year. How can you describe your year, as a cycle or a circle? That’s what the Lincoln City Cosmography will be.”
The eventual artwork will be a 20-foot mosaic, laid into the concrete just outside the historic west entrance of the Delake School building. For the next 60 days, the public is invited to contribute to the design. To take part, drop by the Cultural Plaza exhibit, next to the Fiber Arts Studio Gallery, inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Hwy. 101. Next to the elevator, you’ll find an exhibit dedicated to the Plaza project, including flyers, site plans, videos and examples of the lithomosaic process.
The exhibit’s designer, Sara Haug, has mounted Brailsford’s giant circular diagram on the wall. Next to a large circular diagram, you’ll find small tags and pieces of paper, upon which you can place words or drawings. Attach them on the wall diagram, in the seasonal sector where they feel most appropriate.
Or, pick up one of Haug’s Create Your Own Cosmography kits, which have diagrams, instructions and small items that you can glue, trace or reproduce on your own. Snap a photo, and share it via email (plaza@lincolncity-culturalcenter.org) or via Instagram @lincolncityculture with the hashtag #myLCCosmography. As the designers gather inspiration, they’ll be showcasing submissions digitally in the exhibition.
ABOUT ANIS MOJGANI
Anis Mojgani (pronounced AH-neess Mozh-GAH-nee) is the current Poet Laureate of Oregon. A two-time individual champion of the National Poetry Slam and winner of the International World Cup Poetry Slam, he has been awarded residencies from the Vermont Studio Center, Caldera, AIR Serenbe, The Bloedel Nature Reserve, The Sou’wester, and the Oregon Literary Arts Writers-In-The-Schools program. Mojgani has done commissions for the Getty Museum and the Peabody Essex Museum, and his work has appeared on HBO, National Public Radio, and as part of the Academy of American Poets Poem-A-Day series; and in the pages of the NYTimes, Rattle, Platypus, Winter Tangerine, Forklift Ohio, and Bat City Review.
Known for his performances and well regarded for them the world over, Mojgani has performed at hundreds of universities across the U.S.; festivals around the globe such as the Sydney Writers Festival, Jamaica’s Calabash festival, and Seoul’s Young Writers Festival; and for audiences as varied as the United Nations and the House of Blues. The author of five books of poetry and the libretto for Sanctuaries, his first children’s book is forthcoming from Chronicle Books. Originally from New Orleans, Mojgani currently lives in Portland.
Robin Brailsford holds an MFA in Sculpture and a patent for LithoMosaic, a method of casting mosaics within monolithic concrete pours. Brailsford is a co-inventor of LithoMosaic, a process for setting mosaics in monolithic concrete pours and production. Together with Lithocrete, Shaw & Sons and T.B. Penick, she is now promoting the innovative LithoMosaic process internationally for public art, landscape architecture and architecture.
ABOUT ROBIN BRAILSFORD
A pioneer in the field of public art, Brailsford has extensive knowledge about the public art process and frequently mentors other artists, sharing her know-how and experience with the public art approval and funding process, working with architects and landscape architects, applications methods, collaborating with designers and other partners, design techniques, materials, marketing, funding sources and various other aspects of public art. Brailsford is a founder and director of Public Address, the first public art advocacy group in the nation. She works with public artists across the country to establish equitable standards for artists and administrators.
Known as the “Good Ideas Woman,” Brailsford is public artist who relishes large and complex public art projects, and specializes in developing innovative, comprehensive solutions to daunting civic and environmental challenges. She has been creating award-winning public art projects for more than two decades, including:
Stream of Consciousness/Body of Water at the Miramar Water Treatment Plant
Los Pionereos de la Rivera de San Gabriel, which tells the story of a unique Chicano community with an image relating to family trees and alluvial fans, for the Metro Goldline in Los Angeles, CA.
River of Life for the Santa Monica Downtown Transit Mall.
Spring Mountain Preserve for the United States Forest Service, Mt. Charleston, Nevada. Brailsford is the Lead Artist for the 312,000-acre Kyle Canyon Preserve and is developing a master plan for USFS Interpretive Specialists. This is the first time a design team has been assembled to craft a comprehensive design, architecture, landscape, environmental and public art blueprint for an American national forest.
Brailsford derives inspiration for her creations from individual site surroundings as well as the purpose of the artwork, structural elements and materials, and diverse other sources including I-Ching, origami and geometry. She is highly regarded as an artisan who executes her craft within budget, on schedule and to clients’ highest aesthetic and technical expectations.
ABOUT THE CULTURAL PLAZA PROJECT
The Lincoln City Cultural Plaza project will transform the outdoor space around the historic Delake School into a pedestrian-friendly attraction for residents and visitors to enjoy. Dedicated installments of public art, gathering spaces with seating and spaces for outdoor education will be connected by a meandering, accessible pathway. The redesigned traffic flow will include new parking areas with islands, adequate lighting for evening safety, and other upgrades required by city code.
The LCCC Board of Directors has been working on the Plaza design since 2017, in cooperation with the Portland landscape architecture firm Shapiro Didway and Newport-based Civil West Engineering Services. The board has used a community based process to gather feedback and design comments from stakeholders, members, major partners and the general public.
This project was unfortunately delayed by the economic pressures of COVID-19, but the Cultural Center was not forced to use any Plaza funds for operations in 2020. With the end of the pandemic in sight, the LCCC Board is moving the Plaza forward in two steps: Phase 1 (the pedestrian improvements on the west side) in Spring of 2022, with Phase 2 (parking lot improvements on the east side) in 2023. The total estimated budget is now set at $2.5 million.
The Invest in Inspiration capital campaign met its original goal, $250,000 in individual contributions in June 2020. The committee is still offering commemorative bricks, along with legacy benches, conifers and other opportunities. You can give online at http://lincolncity-culturalcenter.org/plaza, using Visa, MasterCard or PayPal. You may also mail a check to the following address: Cultural Plaza c/o The LCCC, PO Box 752, Lincoln City, OR 97367. Or, call 541-994-9994 and donate over the phone through a staff member. All donations will be tax deductible.
