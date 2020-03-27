Are you looking for ways to express yourself in this time of isolation? Are you missing the fellowship that comes from attending a concert or an art reception? Do you find yourself wondering what your friends and neighbors are up to, alone in their homes? If so, the Lincoln City Cultural Center invites you to experience community while keeping your distance: through the LCCC’s Creative Quarantine.
The LCCC’s Creative Quarantine will be a daily dose of art, by our community and for our community, free and accessible for everyone. You’ll find these events and activities on the center’s Facebook page, @lincolncityculture, and through Creative Quarantine family art projects. These resources will be available starting this week and will continue through the end of April – and beyond, if necessary.
The Cultural Center welcomes the community to participate in this project. If you would like to provide a project, donation, idea or other contribution, send a message through the Facebook page or contact Niki Price, 541-921-2006 or lcccdirector@gmail.com.
THE CREATIVE QUARANTINE STUDIO
Starting this week and until further notice, the LCCC Creative Quarantine will broadcast an online video at 7 p.m. every evening, Monday through Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Whenever possible, the video will be live, allowing all those who are watching to post comments that the artist can see in real time.
Highlights in the upcoming calendar: a multi-media session with Nora Sherwood, a natural science illustrator, and her musician husband, Gary Burman, set for 2 pm this Sunday, March 29. Celtic music lovers should also mark their calendars for Sunday, April 12, when fiddler Kevin Burke will give a special 30-minute concert from his home studio in Portland. Burke was originally scheduled to perform at the LCCC at the same time and place. He’ll be taking requests from LCCC Celtic season ticket holders for this special Creative Quarantine presentation.
The schedule is still under construction, but look for art demonstrations, yoga sessions, gallery tours, cooking classes and more. If you’d like to be included in the schedule, leave a message on the @lincolncityculture Facebook Page or write to LCCC director Niki Price at lcccdirector@gmail.com.
“If it weren’t for this virus, we would all be enjoying art, craft, yoga, music, culture and community, together at the Cultural Center. Until we can be together again, let’s celebrate our own talents in the Creative Quarantine studio,” said LCCC director Niki Price. “We need our culture, more than ever. We’re counting on our community to respond, by posting their own work in the comments section of each video.”
It's free to watch and participate in the online Creative Quarantine. The daily Facebook video will also feature an opportunity to donate, if you want to support creativity on the central coast. Each day’s contributions will be split evenly between the nonprofit Lincoln City Cultural Center and the featured artist (or the artist’s chosen charity). There will be occasional promotions and giveaways, to spice up your social isolation. On March 29, for example, Nora Sherwood will be giving away three sets of notecards featuring her illustrations of flora and fauna.
The LCCC will also reward its donors, both new and renewing members giving $35 or more, with the official Chessman Gallery 2020 canvas shopping bag. Tough, useful and beautiful, this tote has an original graphic owl design by Danelle Jones on one side, and the 2020 gallery schedule on the other. For more information on the Creative Quarantine studio series, call Niki at 541-921-2006.
