The Lincoln City Cultural Center has a proud tradition of honoring its member artists with a show during the height of the summer season so that visitors from near and far can see some of the amazing home cooked artwork made by our talented local arts community. This exhibit showcases new artwork exclusively done by LCCC’s current members and is open to a wide variety of styles and mediums.
You too can become a member of the Lincoln City Cultural Center by way of our website, lincolncity-culturalcenter.org, or by coming in to fill out the short membership form. Membership for a year is just $35 for individuals and $60 for a family.
For over 25 years, the nonprofit has brought people together in the spirit of arts and culture. Housed in the historic DeLake School building, the Cultural Center is home to diverse artistic disciplines and genres across the visual and performing arts. By becoming a member, you will join the large family of people that have made it possible for the Lincoln City Cultural Center to grow and thrive and continue to offer programing that that connects us, inspires us and fills us with joy. Membership also comes with benefits such as, $2 off tickets, complimentary tickets, quarterly members only newsletter and entry to the members show in the Chessman Gallery.
The Cultural Center would not be here without it’s members.
The Chessman Gallery is inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center at 540 NE Hwy. 101. Business hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday through Sunday.
For more info, call 541-994-9994, head to lincolncity-culturalcenter.org, or become a friend on Facebook. LCCC is located at 540 NE Hwy 101 in Lincoln City.
