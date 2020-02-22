The Lincoln City Police Department recently said a heartfelt goodbye to longtime Officer Holly Blakely.
Blakely’s retirement from law enforcement was medically driven and due to a shoulder injury she sustained two years ago. Serving the LCPD agency for over 13 years, Blakely’s career was filled with many highlights. She served as a Field Training Officer (FTO), she received the MIP Officer of the Year award in 2011 and she became a certified First Responder in 2009, who saved many people with rescue efforts ranging from the successful performance of CPR to assisting with retrieving subjects caught in sneaker waves.
Most recently, Blakely helped spearheaded the fundraising campaign for our K9 Program, which recently reached its goal due to her exemplary efforts of reaching out to the community, says the LCPD.
A celebration of her career was held at The Beach Club on Tuesday, Feb. 11 and many members from the LCPD, North Lincoln Fire & Rescue and Oregon State Police in attendance shared their favorite ‘Holly memories.’
Blakely said she will miss the unpredictability each day brought, and because being an officer allowed her to see people at their best and worst, having the opportunity and ability to possibly take a negative situation and make it a positive experience was the most gratifying aspect of the job.
While she may no longer be a ‘sworn’ public servant, Blakely plans to continue on the path of public service in a different capacity with goals of attending graduate school to build on her Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematical Sciences by achieving her Master’s Degree and becoming a teacher.
“No matter what she decides to do in the next chapter of her life, her innate desire to help people will undoubtedly lead her to succeed in her new endeavors,” LCPD officials said. “She will truly be missed by our community and our agency. Good luck Holly and thank you for your years of dedication and service!”
