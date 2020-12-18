The Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) plans on using the first of their 2020-2021 DUII Enforcement Grant funds during the up-coming Christmas/New Year’s holiday season.
This time period is part of the national “High Visibility Enforcement” event time period which runs from December 16, 2020 through January 2, 2021.
The national High Visibility Enforcement events are designed to increase the number of patrol officers on the streets nationwide with an emphasis on seeking out drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs and removing them from the roadways. The holiday season is known for being merry and bright, but it is also known for being the deadliest season when it comes to impaired driving. Every holiday season, lives are lost due to impaired drivers.
The LCPD is joining forces with other law enforcement agencies across the nation to crack down on impaired drivers. The goal is simple: to save lives.
"Drunk driving is simply not worth the risk; if you drive drunk, you will be arrested," LCPD officials said.
DUII Enforcement Grant funds from the previous grant allocation were last used during the 2020 Labor Day weekend time period. The results of two enforcement operations included one DUII arrest, two drivers were cited for Driving While Suspended, three other traffic violation citations were issued and a number of traffic violation warnings were given.
"The members of your LCPD are committed to the safety of our citizens and visitors, and these grant funds are a valuable resource that assist us in improving the traffic safety in our community," LCPD officials said. "These grant funds were made possible through Oregon Impact and the Oregon Department of Transportation."
Information submitted by Sergeant Jeffrey G. Winn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.