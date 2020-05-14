It was a bittersweet moment for the Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) last week as they said goodbye to the first Cadet to join their program.
A longtime vision of former Police Chief Keith Kilian, Joseph Ellis pioneered the LCPD Cadet program in 2019. During his time as a Cadet, Ellis got an up-close look at the law enforcement world, and during this past year he spent time learning the various aspects of LCPD in patrol, detectives, evidence, dispatch and administration.
As the pioneer Cadet, Ellis said he appreciates that he was able to experience hands-on opportunities in these areas.
“Getting to work in the field with patrol and detectives, especially night shift,” Ellis said of his favorite experiences. “It’s a lot different to help out and be in the thick of investigating a car crash or performing a traffic stop, rather than just being a bystander.”
Ellis was also integral to the community outreach events, such as the Drug Take Back, National Night Out, Blue Christmas and fundraising for the LCPD K9 program. Although he enjoyed his time as a Cadet, Ellis is moving on to pursue a degree in Bible Studies, as he will soon attend Corban University, where he will become a full-time student.
Ellis’ advice to future LCPD Cadets is to take advantage of any project or opportunity that presents itself, whether it’s taking reports, helping with community events, or going on ride-alongs, because every bit of experience counts and will offer something new to learn each time. He also recommends that the medium burrito for $6 at La Roca is a great option for lunch if they want a cheap but substantial meal.
Ellis is optimistic about his future and hasn’t ruled out a return to the LCPD after he receives his degree.
“It’s anyone’s guess what I will do,” he said. “Maybe LCPD will see my application again in a couple of years.”
LCPD is appreciative of Ellis and hopes to continue to grow the Cadet program.
