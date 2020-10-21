As the Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) prepares to launch its inaugural K9 program, the department announced that Officer Molly Wehrley would serve as the first K9 handler.
Officer Wehrley and LCPD Sgt. Randy Weaver will be traveling to California the beginning of November to acquire the well-trained police dog.
Officer Wehrley said she is honored and excited to be a part of LCPD’s inaugural K9 program, and looks forward to all the firsts coming ahead, such as choosing their dog, starting training and building the program using the best resources at their disposal.
Wehrley said she is looking forward to building a program that will strengthen the community policing program and plans to create a successful program that will expand to multiple dogs and handlers in the future, including a drug dog.
“On behalf of LCPD and Officer Wehrley, we offer a heart-felt THANK YOU to our community and leadership who have spearheaded and funded this program,” LCPD officials said last week. “We are truly grateful for the amount of work and generosity that have paved the way for us to be ready and able to bring our dog home and begin this long-awaited program.”
For those interested in continuing to help and support the K9 program, be watchful in the near future as LCPD will be sharing the dog training process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.