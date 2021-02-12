The Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) plans on utilizing some of their 2020-2021 DUII Enforcement Grant funds during the up-coming Valentine’s Day weekend period to put on extra patrol personnel specifically tasked to seek out drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs and remove them from the roadways.
"The safety of our citizens and visitors who are traveling the roadways over this holiday weekend period is of paramount concern and the Lincoln City Police Department will be increasing efforts to keep impaired drivers off the roadway," LCPD officials said. "Our goal is simple: to save lives. Drunk driving is simply not worth the risk; if you drive drunk, you will be arrested."
DUII Enforcement Grant funds were last used during the 2020-2021 Christmas / New Year’s Holiday time period, however the results of the enhanced enforcement operation did not include any DUII arrests. The Covid-19 restrictions that were in place during that time period may have had an impact on the results of the operation.
The members of the LCPD are committed to the safety of their citizens and visitors, and these grant funds are a valuable resource that assist them in improving the traffic safety in the community. These grant funds were made possible through Oregon Impact and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Information submitted by Sergeant Jeffrey G. Winn.
(0) comments
