The Lincoln City Police Department will be participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 26.
Lincoln City Police will be set up at the Community Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a collection box to accept expired or otherwise unused over-the-counter or prescription medication that you may have in your home. When these items are improperly disposed of in our landfills or through our waste treatment centers, they can end up leaching potentially harmful chemical compounds into our environment.
By collecting and properly disposing of these medications, we are helping to ensure that these potentially harmful chemical compounds stay out of our environment where they do not belong.
Items that we will not be accepting are any sharps, liquids or radiation drugs. Other drug items should be dropped off in a sealed container or sealed plastic bag. National Take-Back Day is a safe, convenient, and responsible way to dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs while also educating the public about the dangers of improper disposal of medications and the potential abuse of prescription drugs.
In addition to the National Take-Back Day, The Lincoln City Police Department has a prescription drug drop off receptacle in the lobby of the police department that citizens can access and dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs seven days a week.
