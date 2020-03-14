Lincoln County School District will continue to feed all students during the state mandated shutdown March 16-20, and March 30-31
Starting Monday, March 16 , LCSD and its partner Sodexo, will be offering meals at no charge to ALL CHILDREN AGE 1 THRU 18 YEARS OF AGE. No income verification or household documentation are required to participate.
On Monday March 16 , children can expect to receive a full breakfast and a full lunch meal to take home. Starting Tuesday, children will receive breakfast, lunch, and supper.
The first option for meal service is delivery via the First Student bus company.
First Student will be following their normal afternoon routes approximately four hours earlier than their normal drop-off times at each stop. You do not need to be a bus rider to receive a meal and you do not need to sign up, simply stand at the bus stop and wait. For safety and social distancing, please stay back from the bus and a staff member will bring the meals out to you. As we work out times, we will post routes for families to view.
The second option for meal service is curb-side meal pick up between 12:00 pm & 1:00 pm at the following locations:
• Crestview Heights, 2750 S Crestline Drive, Waldport, OR 97394
• Newport Middle School, 825 NE 7th Street, Newport, OR 97365
• Taft High School, 3780 SE Spy Glass Ridge, Lincoln City, OR 97367
• Toledo High School, 1800 NE Sturdevant Road, Toledo, OR 97391
• Siletz Valley Charter, 245 NW James Franks Ave, Siletz, OR 97380
There will be signs showing where cars should line up. For safety and social distancing, please remain in your car and meals will be brought to you.
At this time we are not planning to provide meals over the regularly scheduled Spring Break March 23 to March 27. However, if this changes LCSD will notify the public.
“We thank you in advance for your patience while we roll out this service,” LCSD said. “Thank you to our partners at Sodexo for the extra hours and hard work to keep our kids fed and thank you to First Student bus company for the delivery service.”
If you have questions or are a district employee who wishes to help, please email LCSD CNP Manager Jamie Nicholson at jamie.nicholson@lincoln.k12.or.us or call Sodexo at 541-336- 2156.
