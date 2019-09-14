For the 2019-2020 school year, the Lincoln County School District will roll out its first-ever innovative education program for amazing 7th and 8th graders who need something different than a traditional school.
The Future Bound program will surround these students with what they need to be successful: engaging academics, equity and advocacy.
“We are excited about this new program, as too many students become disconnected to school in the 7th and 8th grade," said Diana MacKenzie, the program administrator. "We want to target those students who are at risk of dropping out. Our goal is to build positive working relationships with these kids, customize their learning, provide engaging, hands-on curriculum, and help them meet their preparation goals for college and/or career.”
LCSD has put forth a budget of $50,000 for the 2019-20 school year, in addition to providing a teacher, administrator and assistant for the alternative education program. If Future Bound proves successful, LCSD is committed to growing the school to include additional middle school students and a high school component.
Of the $50,000 secured for the program next year, about $10,000 is being allocated to the purchase of Makerspace furniture and technology. Since this is a new school, we are starting from scratch in these two areas.
Makerspaces provide hands-on, creative ways to encourage students to design, experiment, build and invent as they deeply engage in science, engineering, and tinkering. Makerspace classrooms substantially increase student engagement, which is the number one predictor of student success.
LCSD is received an in-kind donation $9,400 from the Siletz Tribe to aide in the purchase of Makerspace furniture and technology, which will have a life expectancy of 10 years.
For more information about maker space in the classroom, please visit: https://www.makerspaces.com/makerspace-guide-school-and-library/
For information about maker space furniture, please visit: https://smithsystem.com/school-setting/makerspace/
Currently registered 7th and 8th-grade students in any part of the Lincoln County School District may apply to be accepted into this program which is limited to 20 students at this time. The location will be in the Newport Middle School, 825 NE 7th Street, Newport, OR 97365.
