Meals on the Bus 2.0 is set to start in Lincoln County Monday, July 6, said the Lincoln County School District.
The meal delivery service, Meals on the Bus 2.0, will run through August 28, 2020. This meal-delivery service will be available to families that are homebound or unable to access curbside pickup sites in the county. Barriers may include but are not limited to: lack of transportation, the schedule does not work, quarantine or another reason.
Meal deliveries will include seven cold breakfasts and lunches for each child, which will be delivered one day a week to families as part of the summer meal program. This program services children ages 1-18 and this program serves all children located in Lincoln County. No income eligibility required.
For more information, LCSD is inviting parents to fill out the survey or call one of their outreach staff members.
English Survey:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScFE3iqSF_nQQ-7fmuPQhQsOb8nKjVy3SpQRPafBs71Zc05kw/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1
Spanish Survey:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdKHmI9gc3ouGUgi7636IA5O3iTfao2gYJIRJH5uxI6giav3Q/viewform
Outreach Staff Contact information:
English: 1-805-232-4249
Spanish: 541-907-1732
Other Nutrition Service Questions, call Sodexo: 541-336-2156 or visit https://lincoln.k12.or.us/resources/family/menus/
Curbside is still available until August 28 during the summer months at the following locations from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday to Friday (closed July 3rd):
Oceanlake Elementary
Sam Case Elementary
Crestview Heights
Toledo Elementary
Siletz Valley Charter
