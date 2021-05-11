Children’s Institute, a statewide advocacy organization working on behalf of children and families in Oregon, is pleased to announce that Scappoose, St. Helens, and Lincoln County School Districts will join the Early School Success partnership.
Lincoln County School District’s Early Learning Coordinator, Lauren Sigman took part in the application process.
“It is so exciting to be selected for the Early School Success grant, it honors the hard work LCSD and our early learning staff has been doing to support young children before they enter school,” Sigman said. “It will also provide us a wonderful opportunity to work with and learn from the Children’s Institute to continue to grow and align our programs in the district.”
The Early School Success initiative (ESS) launched in 2019 with Beaverton and Forest Grove School Districts as its first partners. As these two districts enter their third year, Children’s Institute has sought to expand the program, which will bring ESS work into Oregon’s rural context. District partners were chosen based on demonstrated commitment to early learning, the value of partnership, and existing work toward racial equity.
ESS is Children’s Institute’s response to established and emerging research that finds that children have the best outcomes when they receive developmentally appropriate, aligned instruction from preschool through the elementary grades. Most education reform efforts and professional learning opportunities for educators focus on grades 3–12. However, student outcomes and closing opportunity gaps require a transformational shift in how we think about and approach education in the early years.
Dr. Katie Barrett, Director of Elementary Education at Lincoln County SD said, “The ability to work with the Children’s Institute through the Early School Success grant is a tremendous benefit to the Lincoln County School District. Through this collaborative work, we will be able to continue our intention to build a seamless and supported transition from early learning to the K-12 system. This will support all of our students from the moment they enter their very first preschool classroom until they cross the stage at graduation. We are incredibly excited about this partnership.”
Partner districts are provided with consultation, professional development, and coaching to help them strengthen and align preschool and elementary learning experiences and develop deeper, more effective partnerships with families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.