After two days off from delivering meals to students, the Lincoln County School District (LCSD) is ready to kickstart their Summer Meals Program.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and confirmed 124 positive cases from the seafood plant in Newport, and knowing how deeply some of the families of the employees extend into the communities, LCSD suspended all work in the district for two days, Monday June 8 and Tuesday June 9.
"This was in order to get some guidance and information from the health department and to try to wrap our heads around this," LCSD Superintendent Dr. Karen Gray said. "We have done that and are ready to move some things forward."
LCSD decided to initiate the Summer Meals Program on the regular start day Wednesday, June 10 at five sites throughout Lincoln County. Sites include: Oceanlake in Lincoln City, Sam Case in Newport, Toledo Jr Sr in Toledo from June 10-17 and then Toledo Elementary after that, Siletz Charter in Siletz and Crestview in Waldport. Lunch times are 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. This is curbside pick up only.
The following are the requirements in order to receive your summer meals and they center mostly around safety:
1. This is curbside pick up only. Please do not drop anything off. If your school was closed during a drop time that was scheduled, the school will reschedule that time and communicate that with you after June 15.
2. You must wear a mask or face covering. Anyone not wearing a mask cannot be served.
3. Please have your passenger side window down as you pull up and staff will put the meal through the window. Please try to leave that seat in the car open.
4. Please do not get out of your car at any time.
The meal program is for kids ages 1 to 18.
"It is our pleasure to serve food to you and your families this summer. We just need to do it safely for everyone," Dr. Gray said. "Thank you for your patience and grace. We are trying as hard as we can to get this right."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.