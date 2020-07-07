Undoubtedly, the 2020-21 school year is going to look a bit different.
For the Lincoln County School District, the picture is getting a little clearer after Superintendent Dr. Karen Gray released an update on the district's plans.
On June 10, the Oregon Department of Education released ‘Ready Schools, Safe Learners’, which was a guidance for the upcoming school year. It was the collaborative effort of the Oregon Department of Education, the Oregon Health Authority, Governor Kate Brown and her staff, as well as educators, administrators and education partners throughout Oregon. It was developed to be responsive and it will be updated regularly to incorporate feedback and adjust to changing conditions regarding COVID-19.
LCSD released their draft plans for the fall semester that is ever-changing. School districts throughout the state were given three options: Have school 100 percent on-site, 100 percent online or create a Hybrid Model half on-site in-person learning and half off-site using online learning methods.
Lincoln County chose the Hybrid Model.
“In order to do any education at school sites in person, you MUST be able to comply with pages and pages of protocols given in the guidance document,” Dr. Karen Gray explained. “If you cannot follow and assure that every single one of them can be met, you cannot open school using method one (On Site) or method two (Hybrid Model). The extent to which you can meet the social distancing and cleaning requirements is the extent to which a district can bring kids back onto campus in classrooms.”
Guidance from the state is asking school districts to provide at least 35 square feet of social distancing space between students in a classroom. Dr. Gray used an example of a standard 900 square foot classroom, which you’d divide by 35, and can have up to about 20 kids if every square foot of classroom space is open and not filled with other things such as furniture.
“I ask that everyone read this carefully because some folks believe that I am making this up or how to open school is solely my decision and that is simply not true. It is mandated by the Governor, Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Education,” Dr. Gray said.
LCSD has been asked why kids cannot be on campus full time. The reason is an issue of adequate space.
“Very few school districts and charter schools are small enough to be able to pull that off and stay safe and healthy,” Dr. Gray said. “That is why we have chosen the Hybrid Model. We know that the best method for safety is to have smaller groups of kids stay in a closed cohort and do as little mixing up of the cohorts as possible.
“In order to do that, we have to break up the classes and have students go to school half the time. Since we cannot bus and clean the classrooms in between an a.m./p.m. split and still provide any real instructional time.”
LCSD has chosen an A/B Block idea K12 where kids will go to school Monday/Thursday or Tuesday/Friday, with the possibility of bringing a half day Wednesday morning for some students. Dr. Gray said one positive of this new model is that students will have smaller class sizes while this model is in place. This will allow for more individualized attention.
On the other side, many people have questioned whether or not classes should stay 100 percent online. Dr. Gray said that was not an effective model for most students, especially younger students.
“Why is it important to have in-person instruction? Because students need to interact with their teachers in order to build trusting relationships and work environments in a classroom in order to participate fully in learning,” Dr. Gray said. “Left on their own, especially younger students, become lost and disoriented. They need to be a part of a classroom environment specially designed for their individual learning needs. You simply cannot do that when education is all online. Years of research have demonstrated that the most effective online schools have a hybrid model-time with kids on their own and time with an educational expert.”
With the new Hybrid Model, students will have individual class opportunities for outside recess, playing and Physical Education. LCSD is working to figure out all the safety and cleanliness challenges associated with those activities but they said they are confident they can do that. For high school students, athletics are still a question mark. More guidance will likely be coming soon on fall sports.
Students will have access to their breakfast and lunch meals every day including the days that they are not physically in school. LCSD plans to send home meals with kids daily.
Transportation will be provided to those students that qualify and LCSD will have conduct distancing and cleaning on the buses as well.
“It is our job and duty to keep kids as safe as we can and that is what we are doing,” Dr. Gray said. “We currently have eight design teams meeting often to design the most effective education and safety practices so that we can open the schools in the fall in the most healthy and effective ways. We are going to try to schedule students into the A/B Blocks as families so that we can provide the least disruption to child care that we can.
“We are also going to communicate about as many child care local options as possible. Child care is definitely the biggest issue since March. After school Rec programs, Neighbors for Kids and more will have new info soon.”
There will be up to 10 furlough days in the 2020-21 school year. Due to the giant budget shortfall at the state level due to the stay home order, the school district will not be funded at a level in which they can do everything they had planned. The furlough days will be announced as soon as possible.
School will start Thursday, September 10 for students on A Block schedule and start Friday, September 11 for students on the B Block. September 8-9 will be staff professional development/planning so that LCSD can start back to school safely.
There is also more safety protocols that will be set in place this coming school year for both students and staff. Staff will have access to protective face coverings (masks and shields) as well as some staff requiring plastic barriers during their work. Physical distancing is required for all people during an in person instructional model. Cohorting with a small stable classroom will help all people stay safe. Finally, LCSD will have in depth cleaning routines and processes that includes adding more custodians. More information is available online at lincoln.k12.or.us.
