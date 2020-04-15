School budget, distance learning and graduation. These are just some of the topics Lincoln County School District (LCSD) Superintendent Dr. Karen Gray addressed in her latest update.
“I hope that everyone is finding a way to stay positive and uplifted,” Dr. Gray said. “It is going to take giant reserves of strength and resilience to keep on going and doing the best for our children, staff and families. Our deep love and abiding care of our children will help to develop those reserves in each one of us and help us to keep marching forward.”
The LCSD is currently entering ‘budget season’ and held their first budget committee meeting last week in Newport and via Zoom. The committee discussed the State School Fund, which is the funding behind school districts including what happens with the newly approved Student Investment Account funding. More information on how those funds will be used will be coming in the future.
In the mean time, LCSD is currently working on giving out athletic refunds to the families who have already paid fees for the spring sports season.
“We may have other refunds to plan for as well,” Dr. Gray said. “More information about how to do that will be forthcoming soon.”
This week, LCSD rolled out their Distance Learning for All (DLFA) program for students. DLFA is a digital, computer based, video based approach to education. LCSD understands that not all kids are going to access education this way and they will be able to access instructional materials via books, paper and pencils as well.
Some of the key elements of distance learning are as follows:
- Every student connects with their teachers at least once per week.
- Teachers and students prioritize time together to focus on the most important learning.
- Together, teachers and families establish consistent routines and a learning environment that leads to success.
- Teachers continue to monitor, report and record each student’s progress toward learning goals and standards.
- Schools provide multiple, flexible opportunities to earn credit for high school graduation.
“We know that the majority of the educational approach needs to be virtual, but every student and how they learn needs to be examined and met in the best way possible,” Dr. Gray said.
DLFA opens April 15 for most students and then Monday, April 20 the elementary program begins. More information is available on the LCSD website.
LCSD also said Chromebooks have been given to more than 3,000 students in Lincoln County. Chromebooks have been distributed at a rate of one per family, however, if a family has more than three children grades K-8, you can request an additional Chromebook.
“Phenomenal work has been done by our wonderful technology department,” Dr. Gray noted.
LCSD is continuing to distribute boxed meals to about half of all LCSD students, which totals to about 3,000 per day. Three meals are being provided in one box and LCSD will continue to distribute them until the summer. However, Dr. Gray said they will be developing a plan for the summer months.
“The line staff are working SO hard… They appreciate it when you say hello and say thank you,” Dr. Gray said. “This is a blessing for the district to do for our community. We have had help from our community. To name just a few the Newport Boosters, TLC Credit Union and T Mobile have helped us feed kids.”
As for graduation ceremonies, LCSD is in a play-it-by-ear stage currently with the statewide restrictions regarding crowd gatherings. However, they fully intend on hosting a ceremony for seniors.
“While we may not know as of today what they will be, or when, they are going to happen,” Dr. Gray said. “As soon as the stay at home order is lifted, we will be safely and thoughtfully hosting graduations in each of our four areas.”
