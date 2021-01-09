The Lincoln County School District (LCSD) and Oregon Coast Community College have partnered together to provide a pathway for LCSD classified staff to become teachers or other licensed staff.
In an effort to diversify our workforce, LCSD received a Grow Your Own grant from the Oregon Department of Education to provide financial opportunities to existing staff to pursue further education in becoming a licensed educator. Preference will be given to those classified staff who are bilingual, bicultural, biliterate, or meet other diversity criteria.
The LCSD will now offer three education pathways, the above pathway for classified staff, along with two ongoing Pathways for students who graduate from LCSD. The programs offer paid classroom experience while enrolled at Oregon Coast Community College through the Early Childhood Pathway, or an Associates of Arts Oregon Transfer (AAOT) related to an elementary education degree in partnership with OCCC and Western Oregon University.
Interested staff can learn more about the new program by attending an information session. Two upcoming dates are planned:
1/20/21, 4-5 p.m.
Zoom Link:
1/27/21, 4-5 p.m.
Zoom Link:
Who is eligible and what is the process for Classified Staff?
1. Current classified staff with at least two school years (6 hours daily) of successful service to the District.
2. Applicants from Lincoln County School District who are bilingual, bicultural, biliterate, or otherwise diverse.
Diverse Categories
Race
Ethnicity
Language
Gender
Culture
Religion
Differing abilities
3a. Applicants who meet the criteria and interview successfully with Lincoln County School District Human Resources Director.
3b. Applicants who meet with Ben Kaufmann, Navigate Program Manager, at Oregon Coast Community College (process information below) and are accepted into OCCC.
4. Employees who successfully take OCCC education courses (winter and spring term up to 12 credits per term) and continue to work 4 hours daily in LCSD.
Program Specifics
Selected employees will work 4 hours in their existing positions and be released for the remaining hours of their position with no change in benefits or pay.
The daily release time is to engage in college-level education-focused coursework and observe in LCSD classrooms.
Employees would take education pathway courses through OCCC or continue on from an Associate’s Degree to a 4-year degree reimbursed at the OCCC course rate
All associated OCCC tuition and fees paid for by LCSD
All associated OCCC books paid for including the use of a Chromebook
LCSD Requirements
Submit one letter of recommendation from a current supervisor.
Submit one letter of recommendation from another LCSD employee.
Submit a one-page essay, within the application, describing why you want to be a teacher or other licensed educator.
Apply online at: Rural Teacher Pathway Program Application
OCCC Requirements
Apply to OCCC at http://www.oregoncoastcc.org/getting-started/
For the K12 Teacher Pathway: Make an appointment with Ben Kaufmann, OCCC Navigate Program Manager, ben.kaufmann@oregoncoast.edu, or Student Services at (541) 867-8501
Bring high school and/or college transcripts if possible
Learn about scholarship information and transferring to WOU!
Hard to Fill Positions
Lincoln County School District experiences difficulty in filling these positions and is always looking for staff to fill specialist positions in addition to traditional classroom teachers.
Speech Pathologist
School Psychologist
Reading Teacher
English as a Second or Other Language Teacher
Special Education
Music
Still have questions?
Jennie Scarborough, LCSD Human Resources Specialist
541-265-4422
Tiana Tucker, LCSD Human Resources Director
541-265-4436
Ben Kaufmann, OCCC Navigate Program Manager
541-867-8512
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.