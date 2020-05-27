The Lincoln County School District will receive a cash donation to assist in implementation and support of AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) a college or career readiness program for students. Each school will receive $7,500.
LCSD is an AVID school district which helps all students K-12 learn skills such as WICOR which stands for writing, inquiry, collaboration, organization and reading.
Background provided by Nike School Innovation Fund in a letter announcing the additional gift to LCSD follows:
"Our communities and public schools are facing unprecedented challenges this school year, due to the impact of COVID-19 and significant loss of state financial support. Families across the state, including many Nike families, have shared the impact that public school building closures and loss of sustained daily instructional time has had on their children and school communities.
Given these real impacts on Oregon students, and the schools and community organizations that support them, we know Oregon schools need our continuing support.
Last year, Nike was a key partner in the Coalition for the Common Good, a labor-business coalition that played a leadership role in developing the Student Success Act, which included a broad-based funding mechanism to add much-needed investments and financial support for our public schools.
In addition to this statewide support, we’re continuing our commitment to help students in Oregon prepare for future success through the Nike School Innovation Fund (NSIF).
Since 2007, Nike has invested nearly $17 million through NSIF to support Oregon schools. In the last five years, the program has expanded from 50 to 99 high schools and one middle school across the state. NSIF grants have been used to support training for over 2,000 teachers and more than 100,000 students that reflect more than half of the state’s high-school population."
For more information about the Nike School Innovation Fund, please visit communityimpact.nike.com/nsif
