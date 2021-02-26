Lincoln County School District is pleased to announce that it has received a $70,000 grant to support hunger relief efforts, courtesy of the Nourishing Neighbors Safeway Foundation.
“We are so excited to receive this grant and are using the money to create emergency food pantries at all 13 Lincoln County schools,” said Jamie Nicholson, LCSD CNP Manager. “In addition, we have created a warehouse to hold additional food items that will allow us to breathe new life into the Arcadia campus kitchen. We are grateful to our partners, Newport Roby’s Furniture & Appliance and Newport Builders First Source, for helping us prepare and stock the new warehouse. And we are excited to work closely with the district’s East County JOY students to manage the warehouse, helping ensure long-term sustainability for the pantry program.”
The funding has also been used to supplement the district’s meal programs during the pandemic, providing three meals, seven days a week to all youth living in Lincoln County.
“Lincoln County has the highest per capita rate of youth homelessness in the state, which can create barriers for our youth, including food insecurity. But we believe that no student should go hungry. So, we are grateful to have the opportunity to use this grant to help the most vulnerable members of our community,” said Patty Graves, Sodexo General Manager. “These school-based pantries will enable students to obtain dinner and weekend meals once students are back in school full-time and the meal programs return to being on-site only.”
The Nourishing Neighbors Safeway Foundation’s Community Relief Initiative was established to help families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and beyond. More than $77 million have been donated this year alone to help food banks, schools, and senior centers launch or maintain their meal programs.
This round of Nourishing Neighbors grants focuses on the needs of marginalized communities, which have been particularly hard hit. Roughly 86 percent of Latino households with children and 66 percent of Black households with children reported serious financial problems during the pandemic. Across the board, the numbers are staggering.
“We’re distributing almost $14 million in grants to great community organizations that are dedicated to helping where the need is most urgent,” said Anjana Bhattarai, Program Officer, Albertson’s Foundation. “We’re proud to partner with Lincoln County schools so that, together, we can make a difference in the lives of the people who are disproportionately at risk for hunger-related issues.”
About The Safeway Foundation
Founded in 2001, The Safeway Foundation supports causes that impact our customers’ lives. Safeway and Albertsons stores provide the opportunity to mobilize funding and create awareness in our neighborhoods through the generous contributions by our customers, our employees’ passion, and partnerships with our vendors. We focus on giving locally in the areas of health and human services, hunger relief, education, and helping people with disabilities. Safeway, Albertsons, and The Safeway Foundation have invested over $1 billion in our neighborhoods since 2001. For more information about The Safeway Foundation, visit www.safewayfoundation.org.
