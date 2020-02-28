The Lincoln County School District (LCSD) Math Adoption Committee, which consists of middle school and high school math teachers, specialists, and administrators from Toledo, Waldport, Lincoln City and Newport has recommended a 6-year adoption of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s Go Math for grades 7-8th and Integrated Math 1, 2, and 3 for high school.
This decision was made after researching recommended math instructional models, committee professional development around equity in mathematics instruction, and reviewing five different sets of instructional materials.
All recommended sets of materials have hard copy accessibility and online platforms that provide additional resources and support to enhance the learning environment and support English Language Learners.
“I am happy with this text because there are multiple tools provided to make sure our students are hitting the standards," said Damian Huff, an advanced math teacher at Taft 7-12. "The web portion allows us to track student progress more in-depth, and provides tools for the students to be able to study or reteach outside the classroom.”
The materials are also aligned with Oregon’s 2+1 math vision that allows students to experience career-related math concepts. This model has students complete Integrated 1 and 2 before moving on a traditional route to Integrated 3 or branching off to courses such as probability and statistics, construction math, or computer science-related offerings.
Secondary teachers at all schools will explore additional standards-based third and fourth-year math courses in the 2020-2021 school year in line with Oregon’s vision for expanding offerings in mathematics education.
“The need for aligned math materials, instruction and assessment is clear in LCSD," said Majalise Tolan, Secondary Teaching and Learning Administrator. "Through this adoption, we will be able to provide students and teachers with the tools they need to be successful mathematicians and develop the skills needed for college or their chosen career pathway.”
Upon final approval and adoption of the materials, math instructors will begin preparation for implementation in the 2020-2021 school year by analyzing standards, developing course scope and sequences and unit plans, and will participate in ongoing professional development specific to the mathematical practices.
“I can’t wait for all of the math teachers in this district to work together to create a comprehensive, cohesive and strong math program for our wonderful students,” said Chloe Minch, a math teacher at Newport Middle School.
Elementary teachers will begin the K-6 math adoption process in Spring of 2020 and continue throughout the 2020-2021 school year for 2021-2022 implementation.
Materials are currently available at the Lincoln County Teaching and Learning Center located at 1212 NE Fogarty in Newport for community review and feedback until March 9, 2020.
Contact Majalise Tolan for more information at 541-265-4410 or by email at majalise.tolan@lincoln.k12.or.us.
