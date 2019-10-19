The 2018-19 Oregon School and District At-A-Glance Report Cards were released to the public this week.
The goal for the Lincoln County School District (LCSD) remains the same, to use the report to help identify areas of strength and weakness and to guide the district in continuous improvement.
Superintendent Dr. Karen Gray summarized that this annual report card issued by the Oregon Department of Education offers a summary of student performance and growth in Lincoln County School District. Dr. Gray, who is now entering her second year as superintendent in the district, summarized her impressions of this last year’s results.
“Across Oregon, students and their attendance and academic achievement rates are being reported by the state for the 2018-19 school year," Dr. Gray said. "Most school districts did not post increases in academic achievement or attendance and our district was no exception. What the report card tells us is that we have a long way to go."
Dr. Gray noted that math standard achievement scores were very low throughout the school district, but the English Language Arts and reading performance was much higher and improved on.
"Our graduation rates are generally outstanding and in some schools, higher than state averages," Dr. Gray said. "I am very proud of LCSD for our overall graduation rates. Our secondary principals have worked very hard to ensure that every student graduates college and career ready."
However, the report card also revealed low attendance rates for the 2018-19 school year. LCSD considers anything below 90 percent of all students attending 90 percent of the time to be a low level. Dr. Gray said 90 percent of 90 percent is the rate for what is defined by Oregon as Regular Attenders, which is the school district's goal.
"When it comes to students with disabilities, students of color and students whose first language is not English, our scores match the super sad state of affairs of most school districts in Oregon," Dr. Gray said. "Meaning, they are lower than their non-special education, non-students of color and non-second language peers. This is not acceptable."
Dr. Gray said the school district currently has K-12 goals and strategic plans to change that. LCSD has an Attendance Campaign and a new Reading Adoption grades K-10, they are working toward a new Mathematics Adoption, first 7-12 and then K-6 and professional development district-wide is top drawer and they are using data and evaluation in new and innovative ways.
"We have to know where our kids are performing in order to learn how we must adjust our instruction to meet the needs of all kids," Dr. Gray said.
LCSD is also implementing Positive Behavior and Interventions and Supports or PBIS K-12 and this is to help students behave and thrive in classrooms and schools. Teachers are keenly aware of how students are performing in classroom behavior, attendance and academic achievement.
"(Our teachers) are working hard every day to make a positive difference in the lives of our children," Dr. Gray said. "Principals are working tirelessly and in an effective/efficient direction so that they are leading our district toward more positive results for kids."
The main goal of the report cards, according to LCSD, is to provide parents and educators with clear, meaningful and relevant information on student learning and growth, as well as overall district performance.
View the Report Cards below:
