Following the uncertainty that COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has brought to the remainder of the school year, Lincoln County School District Superintendent Dr. Karen Gray took time to answer a few questions they've been getting from students and families.
In a letter to parents and the community, Dr. Gray spoke about Supplemental Education and Learning Supports or SEALS and preparing for Distance Learning for All, which begins under the guidance of Oregon Department of Education by April 13.
Q: What is supplemental learning and what is it not? What is New Distance Learning for All?
Dr. Gray: Supplemental Learning is review learning. It is not new learning. At this time, we are not able to provide new learning because we have no way in which to ensure that every child receives their learning equally and that would not be in concert with civil rights requirements. It is meant as a review of former learning and a means for engaging students in education while at home. It is ungraded and uncollected for now.
As of March 31st, Oregon educators are preparing for Distance Learning for All, but until the official launch (more details to come), we encourage all families to participate in this supplemental learning to keep skills fresh, build a routine, and be ready to roll when new learning resumes.
Q: How can parents and students find out what they could be doing for SEALS?
Dr. Gray: For elementary schools, on April 1, information about and links to supplemental learning will be posted on websites. It will also be delivered along with meals from buses and delivered at meal pick up sites: Taft 7-12, Toledo 7-12, Crestview Heights Elementary and Newport Middle School.
For secondary schools, on April 1, information about and links to supplemental learning will be posted on websites. Principals and staff will also be reaching out to families to ask them about the best ways to deliver paper and pencil packets. Same meal pick up sites as elementary.
Q: How are SEALS different K-6 than 7-12?
Dr. Gray: K-6 (except for NMS which is counted totally in the secondary model): The entire district has the same SEALS across all schools for the same grade level work in packets mostly. Online resources will be shared that are developmentally appropriate and fun to do on a computer.
7-12: SEALS are being crafted by individual secondary schools but in district wide collaboration so we are aligning our work continuously.
Q: Where can I check out a Chromebook?
Dr. Gray: The request forms are online under the COVID page on the website or through the Remind application. The pick up locations need about a 24 hour turn around to get them ready for you. Grades 9-12 already can take theirs home while grades K-8 may check out one per household. That number may change as we move along. You can pick them up in the meal delivery school parking lots. Again, the forms for check out are online through Remind or on the website. To date we have received more than 800 requests for a chromebook. Please be patient with us as we try to work our way to getting you your devices.
Q: How do I stay connected to my school?
Dr. Gray: First off, our staff will be making a concerted effort to stay in touch with you and your kids. Most of our staff will be working virtually from home with some staff at the schools following number and social distancing rules carefully. An administrator at each site is responsible for overseeing that these rules are strictly enforced. Our tasks from Governor Brown during these closures are to provide meals and SEALS to all of our kids. Since we MUST do that, staff will work from home as much as they possibly can and some will be called to come to school (as long as they have no Covid-19 related reasons not to) and some just won’t be able to do either and must stay away due to Covid-19 related issues approved by the Governor.
We will be making phone calls, sending home postcards and doing our best to keep up with and make connections with every child in the district on a regular basis. You as parents can always call the school or email to get information. Use the Remind application and check your school’s website and the district’s website for information.
I hope to have clear information from the Oregon Department of Education as to how Distance Learning For All directly impacts everyone and graduation for the Class of 2020 and the issuing of credits at the secondary level in the near future. We will pass that information on to all of you as soon as it is complete.
