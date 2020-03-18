Dear Students, Parents/Guardians, and Community Members,
Our community, our state and much of the world are now dealing with an unprecedented public health crisis. Today, Governor Kate Brown issued an Executive Order extending the closure of all public schools through Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
This action is intended to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to protect Oregonians at the highest risk of contracting the disease. Governor Brown said in her Order, “I also recognize that school closures disproportionately impact Oregon’s most vulnerable children and families,” but “action is necessary to minimize disruptions…on Oregon’s health care system, first responders, and emergency workers.”
Governor Brown’s Order will ensure that schools continue to receive funding during this closure so that employees will not be laid off and vital services, including meals for students, will continue.
LCSD will continue to make the following resources available during the extended closure:
- LCSD is committed to continuing to provide three meals per day during weekdays to any child ages 1-18. Routes and curbside sites are available on our website and will be updated. We will also be using Remind to send information to families.
- We will provide information, upon availability, about possible child care/daycare for first responders, emergency workers, and health care professionals.
- We will provide information, upon availability, about health/medical resources for families in our community.
- We will provide information, upon availability, any supplemental educational options for our students.
- We will provide information, upon availability, any updates regarding instructional time and graduation.
- We will provide information to all employees about uninterrupted salary and benefits as all employees of public schools will continue to be regularly paid.
For additional information you can access the Oregon Department of Education’s coronavirus webpage.
You can also access the Lincoln County School District’s webpage for more information on COVID-19 (coronavirus info).
Schools are essential to communities. We know that extending the school closure will cause difficulties for many families who rely on their schools for meals, health care, and a safe place to be during the day. Since the COVID-19 coronavirus first emerged in Oregon, we have followed the guidance of our public health and education agency partners, including the Oregon Health Authority, Oregon Department of Education, and Oregon School Activities Association, in taking preventative steps to make sure staff and students are safe.
Please make every effort to follow published health-related guidelines such as regular handwashing and social distancing. During this health crisis, it is not recommended that anyone congregate with groups of people or friends. We still have time as a community to slow down the spread of coronavirus if we work together.
Lincoln County School District: Standing together in UNITY.
Karen Gray, Superintendent and Team
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.