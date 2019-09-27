Wednesday, Oct. 2 the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office would like the opportunity to connect with folks from the communities they serve over a casual cup of coffee.
"This is a great setting for an open dialogue, and a valuable bridge to relationships in our communities," stated the Sheriff's office.
Where:
Lincoln City - Pacific Grind, 4741 SW Hwy 101 Suite B ; 7 a.m. - 10 a.m.
Depoe Bay - Pirate Coffee at 10 Vista Street 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
