Taft High School Leadership Class has been recognized by the American Red Cross as one of its premier blood partners for 2021, a prestigious honor, for its support of the community and national blood supply.
Last year, Taft High ASB worked with the Red Cross to collect 47 units of blood donations as part of its deep-rooted commitment to help save lives of patients facing illnesses and injuries in this community and across the country.
Taft High junior and executive council vice president Kimberly Alcaraz-Camarena was in charge of the drive and is proud to be a part of the Red Cross mission that helps ensure lifesaving blood is available for hospital patients in need.
“Our students share that same humanitarian value to help our community and we are grateful for the opportunity to host student ran blood drives that do just that here in our community,” said Nichole Le Sage, Taft High ASB Advisor.
Every day, volunteer blood and platelet donors across the country are needed to help save lives. Blood and platelets are needed for accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease, according to the Red Cross.
Blood drive scheduled for March 17
Taft High ASB will host a Red Cross blood drive from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on March 17 at Taft High School. Community members are urged to come out and roll up a sleeve. All first-time student donors receive a free t-shirt to commemorate their giving and may even get the chance to meet the Taft Tiger.
“We encourage the community to join us March 17 to give the gift of life. The donation process only takes about an hour and can make an enormous difference for a patient battling illness or injury,” Kimberly Alcaraz-Camarena said.
To schedule an appointment to donate blood at Taft High School visit www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=TaftHS
Donors of all blood types are needed. Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.