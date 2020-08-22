Oregon Coast Community College and the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce are excited to host another year of the Leadership Lincoln Program, now in its 28th year. Community leaders are invited to become part of a select group of 25 participants for the 2020-2021 class.
The goal of the program is to develop leaders with interest in, and commitment to, the future of Lincoln County and to provide networking opportunities that will enhance positive professional and organizational growth.
Interesting and informative guest speakers will present a variety of timely topics chosen to better inform participants about key issues in Lincoln County. The Leadership Development portion of the program will be facilitated by Jalene Case, a leadership professional.
The class is going to meet in-person, once a month (every second Wednesday) from 8:30 am to 3:00 pm, starting September 9, 2020 and ending June 9, 2021. If participants are uncomfortable meeting in person, Zoom video will also be an option.
Each meeting location will alternate between the Newport and Lincoln City Oregon Coast Community College campuses. Two classrooms will be used at the same time with social distancing and will be equipped with cameras and Zoom. Participants tuning in virtually will be able to see and hear everyone as if they are in the same room.
Tuition for the Leadership Lincoln Program is $550. Partial scholarships are considered on a case-by-case basis and payment plans may be available. Tuition covers the cost of all class materials and graduation.
Applications can be found at newportchamber.org/leadership-lincoln and can be returned to the Chamber office or filled out online. Questions can be directed to 541-265-8801 or Lonna Roe at lonna@newportchamber.org. Space is limited. The deadline to apply is August 31, 2020.
