The lack of affordable housing in many of Samaritan’s communities is one factor that makes it difficult to fill some entry-level positions.
Recognizing this challenge, the Talent Acquisition Department is launching a unique training program to entice workers to a vital but sometimes difficult position to fill: phlebotomist.
Beginning on Monday, April 24, phlebotomy job openings are being posted with a note that no experience is needed and that all required training to become a registered phlebotomist will be paid for by Samaritan after a successful hiring process.
With a “learn while you earn” model, it is hoped that local residents considering a health care career will take advantage of this opportunity. Both internal and external applicants are encouraged.
“This training can cost anywhere from $3,000 to $5,000 so this is a valuable incentive,” said Dallas Hull, manager of the Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital laboratory. “Our hope is to recruit from the local population, eliminating one obstacle to hiring — newly hired employees relocating from out of the area who are then unable to find a home in their new community.”
Phlebotomy involves drawing blood from the patient for testing in the medical laboratory. This is an important tool for diagnosing many medical conditions. Those who are newly hired for the position will travel to Beaverton for nine hours of training over three days, followed by the registration examination. This will be done without cost to the new hires, who will be paid for their time and also be reimbursed for mileage.
“We’re hopeful that this training program will bring many good candidates to our team,” said Hull.
