Learn While You Earn

Open positions can be searched online at samhealth.org/Jobs.

 Courtesy

The lack of affordable housing in many of Samaritan’s communities is one factor that makes it difficult to fill some entry-level positions.

Recognizing this challenge, the Talent Acquisition Department is launching a unique training program to entice workers to a vital but sometimes difficult position to fill: phlebotomist.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Is President Joe Biden too old to run for re-election?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.